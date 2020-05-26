ALL-ENERGY & DCARBONISE 2020 NOW POSTPONED UNTIL 4-5 NOVEMBER 2020

Reed Exhibitions has announced that All-Energy, the UK's largest renewable and low carbon energy exhibition and conference, and the co-located Dcarbonise 2020, are now scheduled to take place on Wednesday 4 - Thursday 5 November at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC).



Jonathan Heastie, Portfolio Director of Reed Exhibitions, said:"Because of the postponement of COP26, the UN's Climate Change Summit, which was due to take place in the first half of November, we were offered November dates by the SEC. We consulted with the vast majority of our exhibitors and key stakeholders who over-whelming agreed that the best option would be to reschedule the show in November."Obviously, the health and safety of our exhibitors, speakers, visitors and staff remains our number one priority and we will continue to monitor the situation and continue to consult with all key stakeholders throughout the coming months."To mark the dates of what would have been the 20th All-Energy, we held four compelling webinars on 13 and 14 May. These embraced ‘The Path to Net Zero' our ‘plenary' session, setting the scene for the sector webinars that followed on offshore wind, low carbon heat - focussing on heat networks, and hydrogen and fuel cells. All attracted truly fantastic levels of interest with 4,002 pre-registrations and with over 3,000 attendees on the day and ‘on demand'. All four webinars are available on our website www.all.energy.co.uk and we will continue to deliver the webinar series monthly. The next four will take place 17 and 18 June."We believe that postponing the show to November will enable us to deliver the true value of this industry-leading event later in the year, and would like to thank our exhibitors, speakers, partners, suppliers, visitors and of course the SEC for their continuing support during this challenging time."Sponsors, supporters, and further informationAll-Energy's major sponsors include ScottishPower (Host Sponsor); Shepherd and Wedderburn (Headline Sponsor) and Natural Power (Power Club sponsor) and is held in association with the Renewable Energy Association; Highlands and Islands Enterprise; Scottish Enterprise; UKRI and Innovate UK; Sustainable Glasgow; and the Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group (AREG), with Glasgow as its Host City, and the Society for Underwater Technology as Learned Society Patron. Dcarbonise is sponsored by the Scottish Government, Energy Saving Trust and Zero Waste ScotlandThe Smart Urban Mobility Solutions conference stream (part of Dcarbonise) is supported by Transport Scotland and organised in association with the Smart Environment Forum of ITS United KingdomFurther information and visitor registration is at www.all-energy.co.uk and www.dcarbonise.com