RatedPower: Disrupting Solar Engineering

The renewable industry in general, and the solar market in particular, is experiencing unprecedented growth worldwide. On a daily basis, the news analyzes new innovations and solar milestones that will drive the future of the energy industry. The determination of the energy experts in regards to the photovoltaic market is driven not only due to technology improvements, lower costs, higher efficiencies and the increased social awareness, but also as a consequence of being an adaptive industry that has demonstrated that solar power may be the best solution to overcome a world crisis.

According to BloombergNEF, solar energy has become one of the cheapest energy options in most of the world. However, industry experts believe that growth would be led only by combining the economic factor with the digitalization of the sector. The transition to an intelligent enterprise that embraces technology is now more urgent than ever. In this context, industry experts perceive as essential the implementation of software technologies that via automation of repetitive tasks allows employees to focus on higher-value activities while mitigating business disruption in unexpected events and optimizing long-term returns.



Along these lines, RatedPower is a startup revolutionizing the design and engineering of solar plants by advancing traditional engineering processes with automated operations improving efficiency and reducing costs.Since its founding in 2017, RatedPower has aimed to play a key role in accelerating the energy transition to ensure that solar power soon becomes the world's primary energy source. To do this, pvDesign has simulated and optimized more than 1000GW in more than 100 countries from the United States to Australia going through Saudi Arabia, Chile, or China.The success of companies such as RatedPower follows the accomplishments of the solar industry. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), at least 627 GW of PV are now installed worldwide, of which 115 GW were installed in 2019. As a percentage of global power generation, solar grew from contributing as little as 0,2% in 2010 to almost 3% in 2020. In Europe this percentage would account for almost 7% of the total.In order to respond to this increasing demand, solar developers, EPCists, engineers, manufacturers, and other professionals, have been increasingly investing in sophisticated software platforms.By ascertaining the smartest way to maximize the value of any utility-scale solar plant, pvDesign facilitates the feasibility analysis and configuration of new solar power plants for these companies, reducing several weeks of traditional engineering processes and generating more than 300 pages of documentation in seconds.This global SaaS has convinced worldwide industry players such as Engie, Shell, Efacec, Shanghai Electric or Celsia several reasons. First of all because of its simplified designing solution that utilizes optimization algorithms while preserving the integrity of the most efficient engineering designs. Secondly, due to its continued development of new features, based on its client's feedback, that has kept pvDesign on the front line of new industry innovations, such as the optimization of energy yield calculations for bifacial modules.RatedPower's innovative identity and its technological solution to an industry-wide problem has also been acknowledged by public and private world-class institutions. Some of the prestigious awards include the Seal of Excellence by the European Commission and the Phase 2 Horizon 2020 program, Google for Startups Residency, and the 1st Prize Winner of EDP Open Innovation, and Santander Explorer, as well as participating in the first ever Techstars Energy Program alongside Equinor.All in all, the industry should take advantage of the global solar increasing demand by becoming more cost-efficient and leading the way into digitalization implementing software technologies such as RatedPower. Not in vain, according to the IEA, renewables will be the only energy source likely to experience demand growth for the rest of 2020.