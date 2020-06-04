Fugro supports Ã˜rstedâ€™s Sunrise Wind offshore wind farm in the US

Fugro has mobilised two vessels off the coast of New York to perform a large-scale site characterisation programme for Sunrise Wind, the offshore wind project from Ã˜rsted, the world's leading offshore wind developer and a global leader in climate action, and Eversource, New England's largest energy company

Fugro has mobilised two vessels off the coast of New York to perform a large-scale site characterisation programme for Sunrise Wind, the offshore wind project from Ã˜rsted, the world's leading offshore wind developer and a global leader in climate action, and Eversource, New England's largest energy company. The 4-month operation will involve acquisition and analysis of integrated geotechnical and geophysical data to support multiple phases of the Sunrise Wind project, including cable corridor selection and turbine foundation design and installation.



Fugro is managing the programme from its US Centre of Expertise for Renewable Projects, located in Norfolk, Virginia. To ensure project efficiencies, Fugro is utilising several proprietary technologies, including Back2BaseTM, which enables the remote transfer of large datasets from offshore vessels to onshore processing facilities for near-real-time ground modelling via web application. In addition to streamlining schedules and lowering costs, these digital innovations also help Fugro meet its goal of lowering carbon emissions by reducing the time required offshore, allowing surveys to be optimised into a single work season rather than two.Fugro first began supporting the project in 2019 while also performing site characterisation for the partnership's Revolution Wind development off the New England coast. Said Ed Saade, Fugro's Group Director for the Americas: "We are pleased to continue with Ã˜rsted and Eversource on the Sunrise Wind development this year. Working collaboratively with our clients in the offshore wind market has allowed Fugro to continuously introduce new innovations, tools and efficiencies that benefit our shared projects and sustainability aspirations."