Switch2 Energy supports heat networks jobs and investment drive

At the launch of the Heat Networks Industry Council (HNIC), on 3 June, Switch2 joined with other founding members to set out a long-term plan for developing the UK's affordable, sustainable heat network infrastructure.



With the right policy frameworks, the HNIC aims to support £30-50bn of investment and the creation of up to 35,000 new direct jobs by 2050. Other ambitions include delivery of:- Universal zero carbon heat networks by 2035- The capability (investment, skills, supply chain) necessary for 18% of UK heat demand to be met through heat networks by 2050- City-wide strategic heat network plans for all major cities by 2030- Consistent and excellent customer experience for all heat network users- Efficient and low cost, digitally-enabled heat for all networks.Kirsty Lambert, Director of Switch2 and HNIC Council member, said: "We are proud to come together with fellow business leaders across the heat network sector to form the HNIC and develop the UK's next generation heat networks. These innovative district and community heat schemes can provide a proven and affordable solution to the urgent heat decarbonisation challenge and reinforce the economy by creating skilled green jobs."Dan McGrail, Chair of The Heat Networks Industry Council said: "The heat networks industry can play a big role in helping the UK reach our net zero carbon targets. The pandemic has caused a difficult economic situation but, today, our industry is setting out our shared ambition to create investment and jobs, accelerate carbon reduction, deliver consistent and excellent customer experiences and ultimately create smarter, more liveable cities across the country".The Heat Networks Industry Council brings together leaders of the heat networks industry to support Government in achieving its vision of achieving a sustainable industry. The Council has been established by the Association for Decentralised Energy (ADE) who provide the Secretariat.Founding members include Siemens, SSE Heat Networks, Veolia, EDF Energy, Energetik, Switch2, EON-UK, Vattenfall, Pinnacle Power, Vital Energi, Engie, Ramboll, Jeremy Bungey sitting as an Independent and Metropolitan. New HNIC members include Guru Systems, Insite Energy, London & Quadrant, Star Renewables, Uniper, Bristol Council, Enviroenergy and Viridor.Switch2 works with many of the UK's leading housing providers across all aspects of heat network design, development and long-term operation. The company's award-winning smart meters and BESA approved HIUs are used by 80,000 residents and 200 clients across 500 heat networks.