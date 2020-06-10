New Solis Hybrid Inverter Equips EU Homeowners with Maximum Storage Benefits

Ginlong Technologies, maker of Solis inverters, launches the latest edition of its energy storage hybrid. The Solis-HVES (High Voltage Energy Storage) string technology will be rolled out to homeowners in Italy, UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, South Africa and Australia this month. The Solis hybrid has one of the highest conversion efficiencies on the market (98.4%) - helping residential customers get more out of their solar-plus-storage systems.

Zhejiang, China and Rome, Italy - June 10, 2020. Ginlong Technologies (Stock Code: 300763.SZ), a global leader in photovoltaic string inverter manufacturing, debuts its latest hybrid energy storage inverter across EU markets. The three-phase Solis-HVES (High Voltage Energy Storage) will be rolled out to homeowners in Italy, UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, South Africa and Australia this July and August. With one of the highest conversion efficiencies on the market, Solis maximizes homeowners' solar-plus-storage systems with its intelligent, reliable and secure Smart Home Solution.



"Our goal is to help residential customers in the EU maximize their self-consumption - safely and reliably," says Sandy Woodward, EU sales director. "Our new hybrid is designed to generate, store and discharge more power, allowing system owners to power critical loads when they need the electricity, and take advantage of the best time-of-use rates when they don't," says Woodward.More Power: Designed for performance, the new hybrid inverter brings a high conversion efficiency of 98.4% to solar-plus-storage systems. Its 1.6 PV-to-battery ratio supports load and battery supply, improves system utilization and boosts generation - increasing ROI for residential customers.Greater Flexibility: With dynamic MPPT (2 MPPTs with 4 DC inputs), and a maximum 26A DC input current, versatile Solis is compatible with various applications, including bi-facial modules.Faster Charge: With 10kW in charging and discharging power, the customer will need less time to ensure a healthy battery state-of-charge value, and can also carry more critical loads.More independence: Customers can maximize their self-consumption with flexible operating modes such as time-of-use and off-grid backup, enabling smart time shifting to leverage time-of-use schedules and optimize energy use.Smarter, Safer System: An intelligent battery management system keeps the battery running safely through real-time monitoring of its temperature, state of charge, and charge and discharge current. The inverter's arc-fault circuit interrupter further protects the safety of the PV system.Solis smart EMS functions are among the latest safety components that protect homes and let homeowners glide through blackouts safely and reliably. For more information about how Solis aids residential customers take full advantage of their storage solar systems visit ginlong.com or contact euservice@ginlong.com for our EU sales team.About Ginlong TechnologiesEstablished in 2005, Ginlong Technologies (Stock Code: 300763.SZ) is one of the most experienced and largest manufacturers of solar inverters. Presented under the Solis brand, the company's portfolio uses innovative string inverter technology to deliver first-class reliability that has been validated under the most stringent international certifications. Armed with a global supply chain, world-class R&D and manufacturing capabilities, Ginlong optimizes its Solis inverters for each regional market, servicing and supporting its customers with its team of local experts. For more information on how cost-effective Solis delivers value while maximizing reliability for residential, commercial, and utility customers, go to ginlong.com.