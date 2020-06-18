C2 Energy Capital Selected as Prestigious Intersolar Smarter E Award Finalist for 2020: Outstanding Projects

NEW YORK, June 18, 2020 — C2 Energy Capital LLC, a rapidly growing investor in renewable energy and storage assets, announced the company's Edison High School Solar Energy and Sustainability Plaza Project is part of a select group of candidates chosen as a finalist for Intersolar's Smarter E Award in the Outstanding Projects category. This international award drew submissions from all over the globe, and C2 Energy Capital's project is the only finalist in its category located in the United States.



"This project means a lot to us. School solar projects engage students and the broader community, and the benefits go well beyond the financial aspects. Students learn how clean energy works and they become educated leaders of our future. C2 Energy Capital is proud to support this project and congratulates Edison High School and Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS) on their vision and leadership," commented Candice Michalowicz, co-founder and managing member of C2 Energy Capital.Innovation is part of the mission statement for Edison High School. So when MPS was seeking a cost-effective way to reduce its carbon footprint and engage the community in a sustainability initiative, it chose to take advantage of a Renewable Development Fund grant from the local utility and enter into a solar power purchase agreement to install solar on the school's campus. Minnesota-based solar developer, Sundial Solar, worked with MPS to originate the solar power purchase agreement and complete construction of the project. C2 Energy provided financing and manages the ongoing operations of the project. At approximately 500 kW, the project consists of 3 solar arrays integrated into one system that includes the main school building, the separate gym building rooftop, and the solar canopy of their Sustainability Plaza that covers a parking lot, as well as two electric vehicle charging stations. The solar and charging elements are part of a bigger initiative that includes a state-of-the-art stormwater management system, a community garden, a sustainability plaza, and a real-world learning laboratory for students to study how these innovative technologies work, how they protect the environment and provide clean power to the facilities."We could not be more proud to be a finalist in this international competition," said Ed Graff, MPS Superintendent. "This illustrates what MPS and Edison High School strive for - reaching for a worthy goal and working hard to bring it to fruition."The Winner of the Outstanding Project Award will be announced on June 30th in a live streaming international award ceremony. Watch it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GZd0CgL1ltM&feature=youtu.beTo learn more about the Edison High School Solar Energy and Sustainability Plaza Project visit https://www.c2.energy/edison-hs-minneapolis-mn.The Intersolar's Smarter E Award nomination should not be considered as a testimonial concerning the firm or its investment advice, analysis or other advisory services. Criteria for the award is here: https://www.intersolar-award.com/#c172485.ABOUT C2 ENERGY CAPITALC2 Energy Capital, LLC, a rapidly growing investor and developer of renewable energy and storage assets, provides capital and support services for the development and construction of assets as part of a long-term ownership strategy. Founded in 2014, the company manages capital on behalf of leading investors and is a Registered Investment Adviser. With a steadfast commitment to building long-term relationships, C2 Energy Capital's experienced leadership team collaborates with developers, vendors, and power purchasers to safely deliver high-quality power plants. To learn more visit www.c2.energy (important disclosure information: https://www.c2.energy/notice).