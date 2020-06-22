Canadian Solar to Launch Next-Generation PV Modules on Canada Day, July 1

The new Canadian Solar PV modules will mark another breakthrough in module efficiency, propelling solar energy to achieve ever lower levelized cost-of electricity ("LCOE"). The new products will be supported by competitive warranties and the highest level of pre- and post-sales service.

Canadian Solar Inc. ("Canadian Solar" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CSIQ) announced today that it will launch Next-Generation PV modules worldwide on July 1 to celebrate Canada Day.



Canadian Solar was founded in 2001, in its eponymous country of Canada, and has forged a strong track record as a technology leader and system solutions provider in the global solar industry. To celebrate Canada Day on July 1, the Company will introduce the suite of new modules in five webinars, accommodating customers across different time zones.The new Canadian Solar PV modules will mark another breakthrough in module efficiency, propelling solar energy to achieve ever lower levelized cost-of electricity ("LCOE"). The new products will be supported by competitive warranties and the highest level of pre- and post-sales service.About Canadian Solar Inc.Canadian Solar was founded in 2001 in Canada and is one of the world's largest solar power companies. It is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules and provider of solar energy solutions and has a geographically diversified pipeline of utility-scale solar power projects in various stages of development. Over the past 19 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered over 43 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers in over 150 countries. Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar industry, having been publicly listed on NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.