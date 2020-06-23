Eos Energy Storage to Deploy its Latest Generation Battery System in Pala, California Energy Storage Yard

Eos Energy Storage, the leading manufacturer of safe, low-cost and long-duration zinc battery storage systems, is proud to announce plans to deploy its latest technology battery energy storage system (BESS) in partnership with the California Energy Commission(CEC). The BESS will be used to evaluate performance across multiple utility energy storage use cases.



In light of the wildfires impacting much of California in recent years, non-flammable, non-combustible batteries like the one made by Eos provide a way for the state to continue to install more grid-connected battery storage capacity without exacerbating the risk or severity of fires. The energy storage industry has been under increased scrutiny around fire safety after a lithium-ion battery facility in Arizona exploded in 2019 and the ensuing fire reportedly left four first responders injured."This project is an important milestone as it marks the first deployment of our latest made-in-the-USA battery system," said Joe Mastrangelo, Eos' Chief Executive Officer. "When deployed at scale, our proven and safe, non-flammable technology will help California reach its clean energy goals for various applications like pairing with utility solar, microgrids, non-wire alternatives, and indoor urban storage."The project is supported by grant funding from the CEC, which, through its BRIDGE (Bringing Rapid Innovation Development to Green Energy) program, supports the development of emerging clean energy technologies in support of the state's long-term energy and climate policy. This will be the third Eos deployment to receive a CEC grant, with the previous two having been undertaken in partnership with the University of California, San Diego and other California utilities.The project will be installed at San Diego Gas & Electric's Pala Energy Storage Yard and will showcase and benchmark the ability of the Eos BESS to perform grid support, peak shaving, within the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) market."Eos batteries have demonstrated great strength on the field for various customer use cases including solar peak shaving. This important work positions Eos as a storage provider of choice for the growing non-wires alternatives (NWA) market which avoids congestion in states like California," said Balki G. Iyer, Chief Commercial Officer of Eos.The BESS will be manufactured in Pittsburgh, PA at HI POWER, a joint venture between Eos and Holtec International, a manufacturer of high-precision energy industry equipment. HI POWER was established in 2019 and began production of Eos batteries in early 2020.Eos' latest technology BESS, Generation 2.3, features the same chemistry used in previous iterations but improves upon the mechanical design and round-trip efficiency. The BESS will consist of a DC system contained in a single standard 20-foot shipping container, with no active heating, cooling, or fire suppression required.The system will feature Eos' proprietary Znyth™ technology, which employs a unique zinc-halide redox cycle packaged in a modular, sealed, static-cell, flooded, bipolar battery. Eos' Znyth technology requires just five core commodity materials, all of which are Earth-abundant, non-conflict minerals, and are 100% recyclable. Eos batteries are not to be confused with flow batteries, as Eos does not require any moving parts or pumps, making for simple upkeep and market-leading low-cost O&M.About the California Energy CommissionThe CEC is California's primary energy policy and planning agency and plays a critical role in creating the energy system of the future - one that is clean is modern and ensures the fifth largest economy in the world continues to thrive. https://energy.ca.govAbout Eos Energy StorageAt Eos, we are on a mission to accelerate clean energy by deploying stationary storage solutions that can help deliver the reliable and cost-competitive power that the market expects in a safe and environmentally sustainable way. Eos has been pursuing this opportunity since 2008 when it was founded. Eos Energy Storage has 10+ years of experience in battery storage testing, development, deployment, and operation. The Eos Aurora® system integrates the Company's aqueous, zinc battery technology (Znyth®) to provide a safe, scalable, and sustainable alternative to Lithium Ion. https://eosenergystorage.com