GoGreenSolar Ushers in the Age of DIY Solar With a New Office and Experience Showroom

GoGreenSolar's new building is 50 percent larger than its previous one, providing the company with more space dedicated to helping homeowners reduce or eliminate their electric bills by going solar.The move has taken place amidst the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic that has rapidly swept across the globe, forcing many companies to shutter their services. Despite this, successful management of GoGreenSolar has allowed it to continue forward with the planned expansion, forecasting an uptick in DIY residential solar projects during government advised periods of self-quarantine.While many industries such as tourism and restaurants and service see a drop in revenue, solar has continued to remain a desired commodity as homeowners look to becoming more independent from a centralized grid and ensure power during times of outages and uncertainty.The new GoGreenSolar building will include a "Solar Experience Showroom" intended for streaming online demonstrations of installs and tutorials on components such as inverters, panels, and mounts on different roof types."The idea for the showroom came about as we looked for ways to get our team more familiar with parts and components," said GoGreenSolar CEO Deep Patel. "Once we planned the concept out, we saw it would also be ideal for customers to enhance their solar knowledge and experience."Once the COVID-19 pandemic quells, GoGreenSolar's "Solar Experience Showroom" will be open for in-person training for GoGreenSolar employees and the public. When this occurs, the company will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to usher in a new season of health, prosperity, and self-reliance for American homeowners.About GigaWatt, Inc. d/b/a GoGreenSolar.comGoGreenSolar.com is a value-added supplier of solar energy products, technical support, and financing services to help you go solar. As a licensed C-10 contractor, GoGreenSolar.com guides homeowners, contractors, and businesses through the entire solar PV installation process.