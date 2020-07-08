Electric Vehicles & the Grid



Live Online Course Over 3 Sessions x 3 hours Commences: 29 SeptemberBook 3 or more participants and save $200 eachOverviewEven without the rapid growth of EVs, our current power systems are in the midst of a disruptive transition towards cleaner, diversified and more flexible structures. If a transition from internal combustion engines (ICE) to electric vehicles (EVs) is to be achieved, what will be the impact on these systems? What are the barriers to scale and which solutions (and hence market opportunities) will be essential? This course provides a comprehensive introduction to the multi-sector issues that must be understood and integrated, plus the competitive battles ahead, including: technology status and trends, management of electricity demand & supply, charging network players and competitors, consumer behaviour influences.Benefits of Attending- Quantify the variables which will determine the impact of EVs on electricity supply- Identify the key barriers to widespread EV integration and growth, from a power system perspective- Assess where and how EVs can help the grid, through smart charging and V2G solutions- Get up-to-date on the most significant value chain activities and pilot study findings- Analyse and segment the competitive landscape for EV charging- Understand and discuss which future technologies, behavioural trends and policy influences will be crucial to creating long-term, sustainable business modelsWho Will Benefit?- Policymakers and policy advisors- Investors, including commercial and development banks, venture capital and private equity- Power generators (utilities and IPPs)- Renewable energy developers- Transmission/Distribution system operators- Vendors & EPC contractors- Large energy users and vehicle fleet operator- Commercial services suppliers (law, insurance etc.)- Oil companies and fuel distributors- Automotive manufacturersLive Online Course - How It WorksThe structure of our virtual learning program is designed to keep the same levels of engagement and networking as our on-site public courses. Course content is delivered through our easy-to-use online learning platform and is supplemented by case studies and practical exercises.Like our classroom-based public courses, you will have live interaction with our course facilitators and other participants. Our live online courses are led by our experienced instructors, who will provide you with easily digestible content, using knowledge learned from many years in the industry, during scheduled times. Delegates will receive copies of the course materials electronically.This course is scheduled to take place over 5 live online sessions using virtual learning technology.To register/enquire on this course, please contact:James SooInfocus International GroupTel: +65 6325 0352 | Email: james[at]infocusinternational.comWebsite: www.infocusinternational.com/ev