Live Online Course Over 4 Sessions x 3 hours Commences: 8 SeptemberBook 3 or more participants and save $240 eachOverviewEnergy storage differs from other energy technologies in the breadth and complexity of its addressable market and revenue opportunities. This training course provides a comprehensive, business-focused analysis of these opportunities, allowing attendees to analyse, understand and segment them. While naturally focusing on battery storage, we also cover the variety of competing storage technologies and describe the wide variety of problems energy storage seeks to solve, at a wide range of deployment sizes and timescales, including key issues around practical project delivery.Attendees will leave with a clear understanding of why and where storage markets are growing, what could limit this growth and what the future trends will be. So, if you are thinking of investing in or developing an energy storage business case, this course provides your essential grounding in the core issues.Benefits of Attending- Speak the language of energy storage: terminology and concepts explained- Review, segment and evaluate multiple current and emerging market opportunities for energy storage- Understand the key variables determining the economics of energy storage projects- Debt sizing techniques- Be better able to converse with storage project partners, suppliers or investors- Be better able to identify key investment and project performance risks- Learn how to analyse and critique energy storage business modelsWho Will Benefit?- Policymakers and policy advisors- Investors, including commercial and development banks, venture capital and private equity- Power generators (utilities and IPPs)- Renewable energy developers- Transmission/Distribution system operators- Vendors & EPC contractors- Large energy users and vehicle fleet operator- Commercial services suppliers (law, insurance etc.)- Oil companies and fuel distributorsLive Online Course - How It WorksThe structure of our virtual learning program is designed to keep the same levels of engagement and networking as our on-site public courses. Course content is delivered through our easy-to-use online learning platform and is supplemented by case studies and practical exercises.Like our classroom-based public courses, you will have live interaction with our course facilitators and other participants. Our live online courses are led by our experienced instructors, who will provide you with easily digestible content, using knowledge learned from many years in the industry, during scheduled times. Delegates will receive copies of the course materials electronically.This course is scheduled to take place over 5 live online sessions using virtual learning technology.To register/enquire on this course, please contact:James SooInfocus International GroupTel: +65 6325 0352 | Email: james[at]infocusinternational.comWebsite: www.infocusinternational.com/energystorage-online