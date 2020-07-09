Iberdrola Enters Texas Market, Offers Residents Affordable Wind Energy

Iberdrola Texas today announced its entrance into the Texas marketplace, offering customers a more affordable, renewable energy option that's 100% sourced within the state. Texas is the number one state for wind production in the U.S., and Iberdrola's presence in Texas will meet the demand for reliable and competitive green energy options. Iberdrola Texas sets itself apart by providing consumers with wind energy generated from its Iberdrola group-owned Texas wind farms.



Though new to some Texans, Iberdrola is a global energy leader and the world's number one producer of wind power. "We are excited to introduce Texans to a new energy option that bonds sustainability and affordability," said Laney Brown, President of Iberdrola USA's retail business. "We know Texans are facing unprecedented challenges this summer, and our hope is to bring some relief from unclear and overpriced electricity bills by utilizing the state's most abundant renewable resource: the wind."Now the world's largest producer of wind energy, Iberdrola first established a presence in Texas over a decade ago, and today owns and operates six wind farms across the state. Texas is the fifth largest wind producer in the world, beaten only by four countries, and has created more than 25,000 jobs for residents currently working in the industry.All electricity plans from Iberdrola Texas include fixed prices, no hidden fees and energy sourced exclusively from Texas wind farms. Competitively priced plans can save customers up to $500, and include 12-, 24- and 36-month options.In addition to renewable energy products, Iberdrola Texas has entered into an agreement with the home service contract provider, American Home Solutions. The agreement will allow American Home Solutions to offer their affordable home service protection plans to Iberdrola Texas customers, such as the Cooling Repair and Maintenance Plan and Surge Protection Plan.To sign up, customers can visit IbedrolaTexas.com and enter their ZIP code to view plan options and eligibility, and follow steps to enroll.ABOUT IBERDROLA TEXASIberdrola Texas is part of the Iberdrola Group (IBERDROLA, S.A), one of the world's largest electric integrated utility providers and a global leader in wind energy. The company produces and supplies energy to more than 100 million customers around the world. Iberdrola Texas is a leader in renewable energy that delivers 100% green electricity sourced exclusively from Avangrid Renewables Texas wind farms. For more information, visit www.iberdrolatexas.com. For additional information about how Iberdrola Texas delivers 100% pure Texas Wind Energy, visit, https://iberdrolatexas.com/about.ABOUT AMERICAN HOME SOLUTIONSAmerican Home Solutions is the brand name Pivotal Home Solutions, LLC does business under in Texas. Pivotal Home Solutions is a market-based subsidiary of American Water's Homeowner Services division, protecting homeowners from top to bottom, inside and out, including water and sewer lines, plumbing and electrical systems, HVAC maintenance and installation, and appliance repairs. American Home Solutions along with American Water Homeowner Services other brands protects nearly 2 million customers across the US including partnerships with the New York City Department of Environmental Protection, Orlando Utilities Commission and NiSource, reaching 43 states and Washington, D.C. The customer-facing businesses within Homeowner Services have A+ ratings from the Better Business Bureau. For more information about American Home Solutions, visit: getstarted.yourhomesolutions.com/american-home-solutions.