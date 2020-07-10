ACORE Commends Decision to Uphold FERC Order No. 841 on Energy Storage

Following is a statement from American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) President and CEO Gregory Wetstone on today's decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit to uphold FERC Order No. 841, a bipartisan and unanimous landmark rule that removes barriers to energy storage participation in wholesale electricity markets:

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Following is a statement from American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) President and CEO Gregory Wetstone on today's decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit to uphold FERC Order No. 841, a bipartisan and unanimous landmark rule that removes barriers to energy storage participation in wholesale electricity markets:



"During a time of great uncertainty over the scope of the Federal Power Act, today the Court rightfully recognized the important role energy storage plays in our nation's wholesale electricity markets. This decision will provide the clarity necessary to widely deploy energy storage, an essential component to securing the carbon-free grid we need to properly combat the climate crisis."About ACORE:Founded in 2001, the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) is the nation's premier pan-renewable organization uniting finance, policy and technology to accelerate the transition to a renewable energy economy. For more information, please visit www.acore.org.