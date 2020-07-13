Soltec presents SF7 Tandem, the first two-row solar tracker with a 2-in-portrait configuration
â€¢ The SF7 Tandem reduces the number of motors and controllers by half, reducing costs â€¢ Its system connection with a cardan joint at a height of 1.80 meters allows the passage of vehicles and cleaning robots
Madrid, 7th July 2020. Soltec, leading manufacturer and supplier of single-axis solar trackers,
(2P) configuration every two rows. This model is an implementation of its standard solar
tracker, the SF7. The characteristics of this solar tracker combine the best of the 2P trackers with
the best of the two-row trackers, while reducing installation and operation costs.
The SF7 Tandem has a cardan that acts as an axle to join both trackers and is installed at a height
of 1.8 meters, allowing vehicles to pass between the trackers. In this way, maintenance and
cleaning of the power plant can be carried out more quickly, easily, and effectively regardless of
weather and climate conditions.
"With the SF7 Tandem we want to ensure the best service to our customers by reducing costs
and installation times", explains Raul Morales, CEO of Soltec. "This tracker keeps the best
characteristics of our standard SF7 with the features of a two-row solar trackers", he clarifies.
This tracker model connected in two-rows also has the TeamTrack 2.0 to maximize the
generation of the solar power plant. This system includes an asymmetrical backtracking that
considers land inclination and characteristics, daytime, and season. Soltec's TeamTrack allows
for cost reduction in projects with slopes or non-uniform land. This system does not require
maintenance.
With 20% fewer components, 45% less drives and 50% fewer engines in the tracker controller
than a 1P tracker, the SF7 Tandem is faster to install. This results in reduced costs and installation
times.
About Soltec:
Soltec employs over 1,600 professionals and has 16 years' experience in the manufacture of
complete solar tracking systems. The company operates in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Chile,
China, Denmark, Egypt, United States, Spain, India, Italy, Israel, Mexico and Peru. Soltec, a
company strongly committed to renewable energies and environmental preservation, allocates
significant resources and efforts to innovation, product standardization and customer
satisfaction. More information at: https://soltec.com/
