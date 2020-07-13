Soltec presents SF7 Tandem, the first two-row solar tracker with a 2-in-portrait configuration

Madrid, 7th July 2020. Soltec, leading manufacturer and supplier of single-axis solar trackers,



launches its SF7 Tandem tracker. This is the first tracker on the market to be linked in a 2-inportrait(2P) configuration every two rows. This model is an implementation of its standard solartracker, the SF7. The characteristics of this solar tracker combine the best of the 2P trackers withthe best of the two-row trackers, while reducing installation and operation costs.The SF7 Tandem has a cardan that acts as an axle to join both trackers and is installed at a heightof 1.8 meters, allowing vehicles to pass between the trackers. In this way, maintenance andcleaning of the power plant can be carried out more quickly, easily, and effectively regardless ofweather and climate conditions."With the SF7 Tandem we want to ensure the best service to our customers by reducing costsand installation times", explains Raul Morales, CEO of Soltec. "This tracker keeps the bestcharacteristics of our standard SF7 with the features of a two-row solar trackers", he clarifies.This tracker model connected in two-rows also has the TeamTrack 2.0 to maximize thegeneration of the solar power plant. This system includes an asymmetrical backtracking thatconsiders land inclination and characteristics, daytime, and season. Soltec's TeamTrack allowsfor cost reduction in projects with slopes or non-uniform land. This system does not requiremaintenance.With 20% fewer components, 45% less drives and 50% fewer engines in the tracker controllerthan a 1P tracker, the SF7 Tandem is faster to install. This results in reduced costs and installationtimes.About Soltec:Soltec employs over 1,600 professionals and has 16 years' experience in the manufacture ofcomplete solar tracking systems. The company operates in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Chile,China, Denmark, Egypt, United States, Spain, India, Italy, Israel, Mexico and Peru. Soltec, acompany strongly committed to renewable energies and environmental preservation, allocatessignificant resources and efforts to innovation, product standardization and customersatisfaction. More information at: https://soltec.com/