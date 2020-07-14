Registration Now Open for Co-located Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America 2021 Conferences and Expos

PORTLAND, Maine - July 14, 2020: Intersolar North America (ISNA) and Energy Storage North America (ESNA), the newly combined flagship solar + storage events, today announced that registration is now open for the two conferences and expos taking place January 12-14, 2021, in Long Beach, CA.



More Headlines Articles

"We invite professionals from all sectors of the industry to join us next January and be a part of the first major solar + storage event of the year," said Wes Doane, Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America Event Director. "The narrative of the 2021 event is that we are stronger when we come together. Putting this into action, these two events will be integrated across the boardâ€”from conference programming to the expo hall and networking activitiesâ€”to foster learning and meaningful partnerships."A key benefit to uniting ISNA and ESNA is that conference attendees now gain access to both events' outstanding educational sessions through a combined registration pass. Top-notch programming will be carefully curated by a newly-formed advisory board, and conference attendees will be able to select from 28 sessions focusing on the latest developments in solar, energy storage, and clean energy systems integration. In the shared ISNA and ESNA expo hall, all attendees will experience industry-leading products, solutions, and service providers, attend innovative show-floor presentations, and enjoy networking events."At its core, this event will remind us all of the great impact we can have on advancing clean energy when we come together," said Doane. "The pandemic undoubtedly complicates this, but as we plan for 2021, the health and safety of our attendees, exhibitors, speakers, and staff remains our top priority. As experienced international event organizers, we are confident we will be able to present a safe, informative, and enjoyable show next Januaryâ€”and we hope you join us for it."Register TodayTo learn more and register for the combined Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America 2021 conferences and expos, please click here. Visitors are encouraged to stay up-to-date on health and safety measures.---About Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North AmericaIntersolar North America (ISNA) and Energy Storage North America (ESNA), North America's premier solar + storage conferences and exhibitions, "Come Together" for the first time in January 2021 in Long Beach, California to advance the clean energy future. The combined events will connect installers, developers, utilities, technology providers, policy makers, and key stakeholders from around the world through innovative programs, networking events, and exhibits that maximize learning and deal-making.Join 6,000+ energy leaders and 200+ exhibitors January 12-14, 2021, and help shape the next phase of our clean energy transformation. Learn more online at intersolar.us and esnaexpo.com.About Diversified CommunicationsDiversified Communications is a leading international media company with a portfolio of face-to-face exhibitions and conferences, online communities, and digital and print publications. As producers of these market-leading products, Diversified Communications connects, educates, and strengthens business communities in over 15 industries including: renewable energy, healthcare, natural and organic, food and beverage, and technology. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, USA, with divisions and offices around the world, Diversified Communications remains a privately held, third-generation, family-owned business. For more information, visit: https://www.divcom.com.