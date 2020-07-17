Despite COVID-19, More Than Half of Cleantech Firms Still Planning to Recruit in 2020

Results from a recent survey conducted by Hyperion Executive Search, a global talent acquisition company that works exclusively with clean energy and e-mobility, found that despite COVID-19, most cleantech companies plan to expand in 2020. Sixty one percent (61%) of the cleantech firms surveyed report that revenues will still be as expected or better and 75% still expect to see growth this year.



More Headlines Articles

"Despite the challenges and losses in revenue this year, it's hugely encouraging to see that cleantech CEO's and founders are continuing to drive forward their businesses, adapting plans and pushing ahead with building their teams," said Hyperion Executive Search CEO David Hunt. "I have no doubt that the cleantech sector is ready, willing and able to lead the economic recovery."More than 60 CEO's and founders in the cleantech industry were surveyed by Hyperion Executive Search. Sixty five percent (65%) of the surveyed companies expect to grow their teams and recruit in the next six months and only 5% expect to reduce employee numbers.Most respondents stated that there had been only a minor practical impact on their business by incorporating working from home and other logistical changes.Cleantech leaders did indicate that investor confidence has been impacted by COVID-19, with 86% responding that investor confidence has reduced overall, but they remain optimistic about the long-term future. Eighty-five percent (85%) of respondents stated that they are ‘very confident' that the post-COVID-19 economic recovery will be led by a green revolution utilizing cleantech, renewables and e-mobility as drivers of growth."The survey responses were consistent with what CEO's and founders have shared with me in discussions for the Leaders in Cleantech podcast," said Hunt. As both a cleantech CEO and an executive recruiter, I am encouraged by the overall optimism of the survey responses and I believe that the future for the cleantech industry will continue to be prosperous post-pandemic."About Hyperion Executive SearchHyperion Executive Search is a global executive search firm with headquarters in Austin, Texas, Liverpool, England and Munich, Germany. Hyperion Executive Search works exclusively with leading cleantech companies, enabling them to achieve their commercial goals by finding exceptional senior-level talent to lead and build great companies.Founded in 2014, Hyperion Executive Search operates across multiple cleantech sectors including energy storage, renewable energy, e-mobility and the circular economy. Hyperion Executive Search is a market leader in cleantech executive search, having worked with some of the most innovative, high-growth cleantech companies including Sonnen, EVBox, Limejump and Chargepoint, as well as some of the world's leading cleantech investors.Together with their clients, Hyperion Executive Search is transforming business and growing a strong and prosperous cleantech economy. For more information visit Hyperion Executive Search on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or at www.hyperionsearch.com. To hear more from cleantech CEO's and founders, listen to our podcast, Leaders in Cleantech with David Hunt at leadersincleantech.com.