Energy from Waste 2020 To Discuss the Role of EfW in Reaching Net Zero

The Energy from Waste industry is striving to achieve targets set by the EU, with many countries aiming to be one of the world's first circle economies.



This December, the progress of residual waste will be discussed in depth at the 13th annual Energy from Waste conference, which will take place in London on 1st - 2nd December 2020 to explore how market leaders are paving the way for a low carbon emissions future.Interested parties should register for the conference by 30th September to save £300 off the conference price with the early bird discount: http://www.efw-event.com/altenergypr3Environmental Services Association, Westminster City Council, Fortum Oslo Varme and Eunomia are just a few of the organisations who will be speaking at the event to give presentations on the role of energy from waste in reaching net zero:• "Resources and Waste Strategy and Net Zero as principal policy drivers for EfW" presented by Jacob Hayler, Executive Director, Environmental Services Association (ESA)• "Westminster's low carbon transportation fuel generated from waste" presented by Jarno Stet, Waste and Recycling Manager, Westminster City Council• "Opportunities for CO2 Capture in the Waste-to-Energy Sector Case study - Fortum Oslo Varme's waste-to-energy plant at Klemetsrud" presented by Jannicke Gerner Bjerkås, Director of CO2 Capture and Storage, Fortum Oslo Varme• "The role of RDF export and EfW in a low carbon economy" presented by Bethany Ledingham, Senior Consultant, EunomiaThe event brochure containing the full agenda and speaker line-up is available to download free from the conference website: http://www.efw-event.com/altenergypr3--END—Energy from Waste 20201st - 2nd December 2020London, United KingdomSponsored by Hitachi Zosen INOVA, DEHA TECH, Dalkia Wastenergy and SolvairFor delegate, sponsorship and/or exhibition queries, contact Andrew Gibbons at agibbons@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6156.About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk