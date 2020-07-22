American Wind Energy Association Statement on New York Issuing the Largest Ever U.S. Renewable Energy Procurement

Washington D.C. - The American Wind Energy Association (AWEA) today released the following statement after New York issued the largest clean energy solicitation ever announced in the U.S., including 1,500 MW of onshore renewables and 2,500 MW of offshore wind.



More Headlines Articles

"The Empire State is about to launch an empire of clean, affordable, and job-driving renewable energy. Today's announcement from Governor Cuomo underlines New York's leadership in harnessing the economic and environmental benefits of wind and other renewable energy technologies, with the onshore commitment alone enough to power half a million American homes. On top of the laudable onshore commitment, AWEA applauds the state's forward-thinking move to invest in offshore wind and associated infrastructure, which will lead to significant returns as states up and down the East Coast compete for a piece of the 83,000 jobs and $25 billion in annual economic activity the offshore wind industry is set to deliver to the U.S. within a decade. This commitment to jobs and investments is especially timely as New York and our entire country strive to recover from the economic downturn of the COVID-19 pandemic." - Tom Kiernan, AWEA CEO####AWEA is the national trade association for the U.S. wind industry, the largest source of renewable energy in the country. We represent 1,000 member companies, 120,000 jobs in the U.S. economy, and a nationwide workforce located across all 50 states. AWEA serves as a powerful voice for how wind works for America. Members include global leaders in wind power and energy development, turbine manufacturing, and component and service suppliers. They gather each year at the Western Hemisphere's most efficient and targeted event for utility-scale renewable companies, the AWEA CLEANPOWER Conference & Exhibition, next in Indianapolis, June 7-10, 2021. An outgrowth of the AWEA WINDPOWER Conference & Exhibition, CLEANPOWER is the first trade show focused exclusively on the utility-scale renewable power sector, bringing together all the major developers, utilities, OEMs, suppliers, and buyers under one roof. Visit AWEA's website to learn more about the enormous economic benefits wind power brings to America and be sure to follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.