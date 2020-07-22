New Video: Look Through Our Most Transparent Electricity-Generating SolarWindow™, Ever

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: WNDW) today released first-person video footage demonstrating its new, highly transparent electricity-generating glass to its stakeholders, building owners, developers, and architects.



SolarWindow™ transparent electricity-generating coatings produce energy when exposed to sunlight, indoor light, low light, reflected light, and even shaded light sources.Once applied in ultra-thin layers, ordinary glass becomes an electricity-generating SolarWindow™. Nearly invisible wires transport the electricity to edge of the window, which can be routed to power devices, either directly from SolarWindow™ itself or through a building's electrical system."After seeing first-hand the transparency and clarity of our electricity-generating glass, it's easy to imagine how buildings everywhere could become vertical power generators, ushering in a brand-new age of clean, renewable energy," stated Mr. Jay Bhogal, President and CEO of SolarWindow."Beyond the appealing aesthetics of our SolarWindow™, we now look forward to sharing our largest-ever array of electricity-generating windowpanes."Today's video comes in advance of the Company's release of its largest electricity-generating SolarWindow™ array, scheduled for August. Sign up to receive notification at http://solarwindow.com/join-our-email-list/.About SolarWindow Technologies, Inc.SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: WNDW; www.solarwindow.com) is a developer of transparent coatings that generate electricity when deposited onto glass or plastic. When applied to glass, for example, these coatings convert ordinary passive windows into electricity-generating windows, which produce power under natural, artificial, low, shaded, and even reflected light conditions.Other potential uses for transparent electricity-generating coatings include, but are not limited to, building facades, balcony railings, curtain walls, skylights, and shading systems, as well as automotive, truck, marine and aircraft applications, various consumer products and military uses.For additional information, please call Amit Singh at 800-213-0689 or visit: www.solarwindow.com.