EQTEC and Turboden Among the Latest Companies to Sponsor Energy from Waste 2020

Energy from Waste 2020 will convene in London on 1st - 2nd December to explore emerging issues and challenges facing the Energy from Waste industry in 2020, with insights from key nations leading the way in working towards achieving net zero.



The conference has already attracted an expert speaker line-up, with representation from SUEZ Recycling & Recovery UK, Cory Riverside Energy, Fortum Oslo Varme, OSLO Municipality, Department of Transport, Environmental Services Association (ESA) and many more.Interested parties should register for the conference before 30th September to save £300 with the early bird discount at: http://www.efw-event.com/altenergypr4On top of this, Energy from Waste 2020 has received support from key industry experts in the form of sponsorship, with names such as Hitachi Zosen Inova, DEHA TECH, Dalkia Wastenergy, Solvair, Clean Carbon Solutions and Marubeni having already confirmed their support.ECTEQ and Turboden are the most recent companies to sponsor the event.EQTEC is a listed waste-to-value technology company, which uses its proven proprietary Advanced Gasification Technology to generate green energy from over 50 different kinds of feedstock such as municipal, agricultural and industrial waste, biomass, and plastics. EQTEC collaborates with waste operators, developers, technologists, power plant owner-operators, EPC contractors and capital providers to build sustainable waste elimination and renewable energy infrastructure.Turboden is an Italian firm and a global leader in the design, manufacture and maintenance of Organic Rankine Cycle systems, highly suitable for distributed generation, that generate electric and thermal power exploiting multiple sources, such as renewables, traditional fuels and waste heat from industrial processes, waste incinerators, engines or gas turbines. Today Turboden expands its solutions with gas expanders and large heat pumps to contribute to the worldwide efforts to mitigate global warming by creating reliable and clean energy systems.The event brochure containing the full agenda and speaker line-up is available to download free from the conference website: http://www.efw-event.com/altenergypr4--ENDâ€”Energy from Waste 20201st - 2nd December 2020London, United KingdomSponsored by Hitachi Zosen Inova, DEHA TECH, Dalkia Wastenergy, Solvair, Clean Carbon Solutions, Marubeni, EQTEC and TurbodenFor delegate, sponsorship and/or exhibition queries, contact Andrew Gibbons at agibbons@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6156.About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk