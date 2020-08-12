SPI, ESI, North America Smart Energy Week Goes Fully Virtual

SPI, ESI, and North America Smart Energy Week, powered by the Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA) and the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), is the largest event and gathering place for the renewable energy industry in North America. The Virtual Education Microconferences, running from September through October, and the Virtual Tradeshow will be a place for the industry to gather in 2020.

Solar Power Events announced that SPI, ESI, and North America Smart Energy Week 2020 will be completely virtual. The outdoor portion of SPI, ESI and North America Smart Energy Week scheduled for October 21-22 in Las Vegas, Nevada will be cancelled to keep the industry safe as COVID-19 cases throughout the country have steadily increased since June.



SPI, ESI, and North America Smart Energy Week, powered by the Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA) and the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), is the largest event and gathering place for the renewable energy industry in North America. The Virtual Education Microconferences, running from September through October, and the Virtual Tradeshow will be a place for the industry to gather in 2020."Although I am saddened that we will not be able to host the industry face-to-face this year, our top priority is always the health and safety of our exhibitors, attendees, staff, partners, and stakeholders," said Stephen Miner, President & CEO, Solar Energy Trade Shows. "Going completely virtual this year allows us to still provide a place for the industry to gather. It also opens the doors for interaction and collaboration with industry representatives who may have been unable to travel to our event in the past."The premier education content that SPI, ESI, and North America Smart Energy Week has become known for will be available via the Virtual Education Microconference series starting September 14. Participants can build their custom program over the course of six weeks by choosing from the full selection of online educational sessions that cover everything from energy storage and regulation to innovation and electric vehicles.The Virtual Tradeshow will allow attendees and exhibitors to interact through pre-scheduled meetings and a virtual booth chats, participate in product demonstrations and trainings, and discover the latest innovations in the industry.Registration for the Virtual Education Microconferences and the Virtual Tradeshow is currently open.