Key Capture Energy, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, and Powin Energy Partner to Add 200 MW of Battery Storage to the Texas Grid

Key Capture Energy (KCE) has selected Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Americas, Inc. (MHPS) and Powin Energy Corporation (Powin) to build three utility-scale battery energy storage systems (BESS) projects totaling 200 megawatts (MW) in Texas. MHPS will provide turnkey engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as long-term service support for all direct current (DC) equipment, power conversion systems, and high voltage substations. Powin will provide a fully integrated battery, a battery management system, and long-term service.



Construction on KCE TX 11 (50 MW), KCE TX 12 (100 MW), and KCE TX 23 (50 MW) will begin in the fall of 2020, and the projects will be online before the summer of 2021. KCE has been a first mover in Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) standalone storage. The company's first-half 2021 operating capacity of 229.7 MW of battery storage projects is enhanced by 199 MW of offtake contracts with investment grade counterparties.MHPS and Powin both have extensive lithium ion energy storage experience and together developed a custom solution to meet KCE's technical requirements. It uses lithium iron phosphate battery chemistry (LiFePO4) combined with fast acting controls and power conversion systems selected from key suppliers.The BESS projects expand all three companies' presence in ERCOT. KCE is currently the second largest operator of stand-alone battery storage projects in Texas, with three operating projects totaling 29.7 MW â€” all of which Powin contributed to as the battery system integrator. KCE also has a growing pipeline of stand-alone energy storage projects under development in Texas. The Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group Companies have been leading the investment in lower carbon intensive energy technology in Texas, which includes 2 gigawatts (GW) of on-shore wind generation, 1.3 GW of natural gas generation, and the world's largest post-combustion carbon dioxide capture project. The BESS projects continue Mitsubishi's history of technology-driven partnerships and solutions in the region.Jeff Bishop, Chief Executive Officer of Key Capture Energy, stated, "As an industry-leading energy storage solution provider, MHPS has a strong history of technological innovation, a proven track record in large-scale project management, and strong financial positioning. We are pleased to partner with MHPS to supply full turnkey solutions for this round of Texas projects. Texas is the epicenter of the global energy market, and with a growing Houston office, we look forward to providing best-in-class energy storage solutions in the Lone Star state for decades to come."Tom Cornell, MHPS' Vice President of NEXT, said, "Key Capture Energy is a premier developer with an impressive 1500 MW of stand-alone battery storage projects in its pipeline across the country. We look forward to joining forces in Texas to build battery energy storage for ERCOT's needs. With today's increasing penetration of renewable energy, it's an ideal time for projects such as this to optimize the grid. We are experiencing a Change in Power."About Key Capture EnergyKey Capture Energy (KCE) identifies, develops, constructs and operates energy storage solutions to foster greater deployment of renewable energy, create a more stable electric grid, and provide value to all ratepayers. By comprehensively studying the grid for geographically and electrically beneficial market opportunities and researching and selecting the best technology solutions to meet the needs of an evolving energy landscape, KCE efficiently constructs and effectively operates large-scale energy storage projects today that will transition us to the grid of tomorrow. For more information about KCE, visit www.keycaptureenergy.com.About Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Americas, Inc.Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Americas, Inc. (MHPS Americas) headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida, employs more than 2,000 power generation, energy storage, and digital solutions experts and professionals. Our employees are focused on empowering customers to affordably and reliably combat climate change while also advancing human prosperity throughout North and South America. MHPS Americas' power generation solutions include natural gas, steam, aero-derivative, geothermal, distributed renewable technologies, environmental controls, and services. Energy storage solutions include green hydrogen and battery energy storage systems. MHPS also offers digital solutions that enable autonomous operations and maintenance of power assets. MHPS Americas is a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (MHPS), a joint venture between Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. and Hitachi, Ltd. integrating their operations in power generation systems. MHPS recently announced that its name will change to Mitsubishi Power on September 1, 2020.Learn more about MHPS by visiting www.changeinpower.com and https://www.linkedin.com/company/mitsubishi-hitachi-power-systems-americas-inc-/.About Powin Energy CorporationBased in Tualatin, Oregon, Powin is a global leader in cost-effective, safe and scalable battery energy storage systems. The Powin Stack™ is purpose-built for the demands of utility, C&I, and microgrid applications. Powin's BESS has a modular architecture, which facilitates streamlined and cost efficient installation for projects from MWh to GWh scale. Powin's industry-leading product offering is supported by an unrivaled team of experts from across the energy industry with decades of experience in product design, manufacturing, and software development. To learn more about Powin, please visit http://www.powinenergy.com/ or call (503) 516-3398.