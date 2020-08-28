Convert launches innovative TRJ-AI Tracker Control System

Convert presents its innovative solution for photovoltaic plants, the TRJ-AI, a flexible and reliable tracking control system. It maximizes performance based on the topography of the plant, the weather conditions and the tracking parameters of each string. It helps maximize energy yields while avoiding anomalies caused by shadows. The intuitive interface provides an overview of the entire PV system for an accurate real-time management, improving tracking performance. Always connected smart sensors and stow strategy minimize risk in all critical weather conditions. It is built with premium materials and the most advanced technology to guarantee a robust and durable system that is easy to manage and control with all devices.



"Technology is ever-evolving and our commitment is to guarantee a better solution and a higher performance than the current standards, every time. Today with the innovative TRJ-AI Tracker Control System, the customers are able to take control when and where they want. This means having complete control of your solar photovoltaic plant, increasing yield and minimizing risks and O&M costs at the same time," says Yury Reznikov, Vice President and General Manager, Global Solar, Valmont Industries, Inc.Reliable, intelligent, remotely controllable and easy to manage, the TRJ-AI is the best solution for optimizing energy production in solar fields.About Convert, A Valmont Company:Specializing in energy and power since its founding 1981, Convert is a worldwide leader in the manufacturing and supply of single-axis trackers for photovoltaic systems. With over 2.5 GW delivered, Convert is a global organization with offices in Italy, US and Brazil.About Valmont:Valmont® is a global leader, designing and manufacturing engineered products that support global infrastructure development and agricultural productivity. Its products for infrastructure serve highway, transportation, wireless communication, electric transmission, and industrial construction and energy markets. Its irrigation equipment and services for large-scale agriculture improve farm productivity while conserving fresh water resources. In addition, Valmont provides coatings services that protect against corrosion and improve the service life of steel and other metal products.