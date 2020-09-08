RPCS, Knobelsdorff Electric Partner for 17 MW Portfolio

(Monterey, CALIF.) September 8, 2020—RP Construction Services, Inc. and Knobelsdorff announced earlier this week their 2020 partnership to include supplying 14 communities throughout the state of Minnesota with clean, renewable solar energy.



More Headlines Articles

RPCS, a trusted partner of leading solar tracker manufacturer Array Technologies, Inc., will be supplying the DuraTrack HZ v3 single-axis solar tracker for the portfolio of projects. Array trackers keep the solar PV modules following the sun on its course throughout the day, optimizing energy gains and ensuring up to a 20 to 25 percent increase in energy production over fixed-tilt systems.Knoblesdorff Energy (KE), a division of Knobelsdorff, will partner with RPCS to perform engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services. KE also performs startup, commissioning, and O&M services for the renewable energy market, ranking as the #1 top solar contractor in Minnesota and #24 in the nation.RPCS and KE have worked closely over the last several years on several projects and completed nearly 20 megawatts' worth of solar projects in 2019.Included in the 2020 pipeline, the 1.2 MWdc Silver Lake project will be the very first solar array utilizing a combination of AP Alternatives' ground screw foundation and the Array Technologies single axis tracker. KE will be completing the civil and electrical scope as well as the mechanical installation as the project EPC."Partnering with RPCS to be a part of the first solar project using AP Alternatives and Array Technologies is exciting," said Jeff Schrimpf, General Manager, Energy of KE. "The system has allowed us to find a cost-effective alternative to standard H-pile due to poor soil conditions. Without this alternative, the project may not have been feasible to build.""Knobelsdorff is always wonderful to work with," says RPCS Sales Director Patty Thornton. "They're timely, efficient, and trustworthy. We're excited about the upcoming pipeline, but more importantly we're pleased to have been selected as their source for Array trackers for their projects in Minnesota."The portfolio of Minnesota projects will total 17 MWdc, and will be completed in 2020.RP Construction Services, Inc. (RPCS) designs, supplies, and builds utility-scale ground mount solar projects. With more than 500 completed projects throughout the United States, RPCS provides full turnkey service and support, including site layout optimization, ancillary engineering services, tracker supply, foundation post procurement, and complete mechanical installation. As a trusted partner of leading solar tracker manufacturer Array Technologies, RPCS's history, experience, and product knowledge provides customers with a trusted choice for seamless portfolio execution.Knobelsdorff is a premier Electrical, Engineering, Automation and Renewable Energy team offering endless opportunities and innovative solutions to customers across North America. Ranked #126 in Inc. 5000 Series List "fastest-growing companies in the Midwest", Knobelsdorff has grown from 5 to 150 employees in just one decade. With 30 plus years of industry knowledge, Knobelsdorff is a leader in the dairy, food & beverage, grain, feed, flour & fertilizer, industrial & manufacturing, mining, oil & gas and renewable energy markets. Visit KEway.com for more information.