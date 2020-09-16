ALL-ENERGY & DCARBONISE POSTPONED UNTIL 12-13 MAY 2021

Reed Exhibitions Limited has announced that All-Energy, the UK's largest annual renewable and low carbon energy exhibition and conference, and the co-located Dcarbonise, are now scheduled to take place on Wednesday 12 - Thursday 13 May 2021 at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC). This follows the announcement by SEC that NHS Louisa Jordan will continue to be in place at the venue until 30 April 2021.



As SEC explained:"The SEC has now concluded a licence extension with the Scottish Government to extend the tenancy period for NHS Louisa Jordan until 30 April. The extension accommodates an appropriate decommissioning period which allows full reinstatement to be made to the venue followed by a thorough clean. SEC will be back as a fully operational event venue from 1 May 2021."Peter Bloor, All-Energy and Dcarbonise Event Director of Reed Exhibitions, said:"Naturally, without access to SEC we are unable to hold All-Energy and Dcarbonise in November and we have therefore postponed the duo of events until May 2021 after having consulted our exhibitors and key stakeholders. NHS Louisa Jordan is doing fantastic work both as a centre for outpatients and as a training facility."We believe that postponing the show until May, six months before COP26, the UN's Climate Change Summit (also at SEC), will enable us to deliver the true value of this industry-leading event.We will be marking the show's November 2020 dates by holding the first ever ‘All-Energy / Dcarbonise 2020 Virtual Summit'."This is in addition to the monthly series of free webinars we have been hosting since May 2020, a programme that has now attracted 10,322 registrations for 13 webinars across a broad range of topics. This has resulted in over 6,500 unique viewers ‘on the day' or using the ‘on-demand' service."We are delighted by this level of interest and uptake, and thank our chairs, panellists and sponsors for their contributions and enthusiastic support. We have already reached the equivalent commitment in numbers to our usual face-to-face event; and that will be surpassed by the remaining webinars from September onwards (not forgetting the inaugural Summit too)."Naturally, in the ‘new normal' the health and safety of our exhibitors, speakers, visitors, and staff will remain our number one priority and we will stage next May's show with their health and safety very much in mind. Reed Exhibitions has developed a formal set of enhanced health and safety protocols in collaboration with industry task forces for our future events. (This is available at https://www.reedexhibitions.com/files/Reed-Exhibitions-New-Normal-June-2020.pdf)."We would like to thank our exhibitors, speakers, partners, suppliers, visitors and of course the SEC for their continuing support during this challenging time."2021 Conference Call for Papers now publishedWith an eye on the next physical event on 12 and 13 May 2021 the Call for Papers has been published and is available at https://www.all-energy.co.uk/en/Conference/callforpapersSponsors, supporters, and further informationAll-Energy's major sponsors include ScottishPower (Host Sponsor); Shepherd and Wedderburn (Headline Sponsor) and Natural Power (Power Club sponsor) and is held in association with the Renewable Energy Association; Highlands and Islands Enterprise; Scottish Enterprise; UKRI and Innovate UK; Sustainable Glasgow; and the Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group (AREG), with Glasgow as its Host City, and the Society for Underwater Technology as Learned Society Patron. Dcarbonise is sponsored by the Scottish Government, Energy Saving Trust and Zero Waste Scotland.The Smart Urban Mobility Solutions conference stream (part of Dcarbonise) is supported by Transport Scotland and organised in association with the Smart Environment Forum of ITS United KingdomFurther information and visitor registration is at www.all-energy.co.uk and www.dcarbonise.com