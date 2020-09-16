More Indiana Workers in Advanced Energy Than in Auto Parts Manufacturing

INDIANAPOLIS, September 16, 2020 — Today, business group Indiana Advanced Energy Economy (Indiana AEE) reported the latest employment data in a new fact sheet showing that Indiana had 90,900 people working in advanced energy in 2019. This represents more workers than those in Auto Parts Manufacturing (65,064). Nationwide, there were 3.6 million advanced energy workers.



Although Indiana's advanced energy employment was essentially flat last year with 0.3% growth, on par with the state's overall job growth of 0.4%, there was significant job growth in solar energy (up 9%, to 3,900 jobs) and energy storage (4%, reaching nearly 1,900 jobs). Employment in advanced vehicles declined 4% in 2019, after a stunning 18% jump in 2018."With nearly 91,000 advanced energy jobs in Indiana, more than those in auto parts manufacturing, advanced energy has solidified its position as a significant segment of Indiana's workforce and economy," said Caryl Auslander, Director with Indiana AEE. "Given the trends we see — strong demand for advanced energy technologies, the broad transition away from coal and plans by Indiana utilities to invest in lower-cost renewables, energy storage, and energy efficiency — the advanced energy industry is ready to be a key partner to drive economic growth as we recover from the devastating impacts of COVID-19."Key 2019 Indiana employment data are summarized in a fact sheet produced by Indiana AEE's parent organization, Advanced Energy Economy (AEE), and published today. Details include:• Energy efficiency led with more than 55,700 jobs, or 61% of total advanced energy employment in the state.• Advanced vehicles employs 16,400 workers (18% of total), declining 4% in 2019, following a stunning 18% increase in 2018.• Advanced electricity generation supports 12,500 jobs, or 14% of total, growing 4% overall last year, led by 9% growth in solar energy.• Advanced grid & storage employs 3,100 workers, with energy storage jobs up 4% last year.• Top 5 counties were: Marion (16,800); Lake (6,200); Elkhart (6,000); Allen (5,400); and Hamilton (4,200).• Solid 2% jobs growth was expected for 2020 when employers were surveyed in late 2019."Indiana has long enjoyed low energy costs as a competitive advantage for corporate and industry operations in the past, but electricity rates have been rising steadily for the past 15 years, undermining that competitiveness," said Auslander. "Utilities like the Northern Indiana Public Service Co. and Vectren are closing uneconomic coal-fired plants and turning to investments in more competitive advanced energy technologies like wind, solar, storage, and demand response that benefit consumers with expected savings of over $4.3 billion.""Indiana AEE looks forward to working with the legislature's 21st Century Energy Policy Development task force in its task of developing a statewide energy plan for Indiana's future," added Auslander. "Our leaders have an opportunity to spur economic growth with policies that give Hoosiers the benefit of advanced energy technologies. This is good for business, good for customers, and good for the State of Indiana."The 2019 data for the Indiana employment fact sheet was derived from the 2020 U.S. Energy and Employment Report produced by the Energy Futures Initiative (EFI) in association with the National Association of State Energy Officials (NASEO) and collected and analyzed by BW Research Partnership, as well as data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.About AEE and Indiana AEE:Advanced Energy Economy (AEE) is a national association of businesses that are making the energy we use secure, clean, and affordable. Advanced energy encompasses a broad range of products and services that constitute the best available technologies for meeting energy needs today and tomorrow. AEE's mission is to transform public policy to enable rapid growth of advanced energy businesses. Engaged at the federal level and in more than a dozen states around the country including Indiana, AEE represents more than 100 companies in the $238 billion U.S. advanced energy industry, which employs 3.6 million U.S. workers. Learn more at www.aee.net, track the latest news @AEEnet.