Joules Accelator Program Announces Next Class of Cleantech Entrepreneurs for NC

September 16, 2020 - Charlotte and Raleigh, NC - Joules Accelerator announces its next class (Cohort #7) of cleantech entrepreneurs to prepare the Carolinas for a carbon-free future. These startups will be advised by corporations, municipalities, and universities in the North Carolina Cleantech Corridor. "The goal," said Joules Executive Director Bob Irvin, "is to create jobs, pilots, and new investment in startups to improve the quality of life in our region."



Joules' last class graduated in July and included a pilot project between Dynamhex, Duke Energy, and the Town of Cary to support climate goals. "The Joules Accelerator program couldn't be a more perfect fit for Duke Energy to support," said Brian Savoy, Duke Energy's chief transformation and administrative officer. "Through its innovative approach, it brings together larger corporations in the Carolinas and startup companies focused on clean energy and technology. When we engage with cleantech startups, we're getting a view into the technologies of the future and building partnerships, so we can all serve our customers and communities in new - and cleaner - ways."Since 2016, Joules Accelerator has supported the creation of more than 100 jobs, $20 million in invested capital, and ten pilot projects. The eight startups selected for the cohort come from around the world and offer innovative technology solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The startups will work virtually over the next 90 days to connect with our communities, showcase their products and services, and land pilot projects with network partners.Cohort MembersCarbon Insights (Durham, NC) - Carbon Insights translates spending behavior into a carbon footprint score and connects users with offset opportunities.Hearth Labs (San Francisco, CA) - Hearth Labs helps partner organizations quickly quantify heat transfer in the built environment with LiDAR, thermal imaging, and analytics.Harvest Thermal (San Francisco, CA) - Harvest Thermal has developed the Harvest Pod, a smart heat pump system that reduces emissions by 90% and bills by 40%.Flood Mapp (Fortitude Valley, Australia) - FloodMapp generates in real-time asset specific maps in response to rapid flooding - helping partners mitigate risk and reduce downtime.Yotta Energy (Austin, TX) - Yotta has designed and deployed a scalable, affordable, and decentralized solution for solar + storage.FLITE Tech (Montreal, Canada) - FLITE's laser technology modifies surfaces to prevent rust, fouling, and ice without coatings.Line Vision (Sommerville, MA) - Line Vision helps utilities increase capacity of transmission lines with in-the-moment situational awareness.Normative.io (Stockholm, Sweden) - Normative's platform helps simplify corporate sustainability with transparent ESG impact accounting on all purchases.Meet the Startups Via Virtual Connections in Two WeeksNext week, Joules will assign each entrepreneur with a local advisory team to challenge business plans, navigate the corporate and municipal ecosystem and identify new business development opportunities. Each startup will pitch its business plan on September 30 to the public (see invitation at www.joulesaccelerator.com). Gretchen O'Hara, VP AI & Sustainability at Microsoft, will be the keynote speaker.