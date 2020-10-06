CS Energy Selected as 2020 S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards Finalist

CS Energy, LLC, a leading integrated energy firm that designs and builds optimized projects in the solar, storage and emerging energy industries, has been named a finalist in the S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards, an annual program recognizing exemplary corporate and individual innovation, leadership and superior performance. The 2020 finalists, chosen from some 300 nominated entries from over three dozen countries, were just announced by program host S&P Global Platts, the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets.



CS Energy is a finalist in two categories: Construction Project of the Year and Engineering Solution of the Year. In both categories, CS Energy has been nominated for its Amesbury Landfill Solar + Storage project. The 4.5 MWdc solar plus 3.8 MWHr storage project is located entirely on the Titcomb Pit Landfill in Massachusetts, which provided irregular conditions and required innovative solutions to overcome. Despite gas vents, limited space, and rigorous standards required to build on top of a landfill, CS Energy's experienced project management team was able to complete the project four weeks ahead of schedule and under budget."The Amesbury Solar + Storage project is a stellar example of how previously untenable space such as a landfill can be converted into a productive green-energy-generating field, and exemplifies exactly how CS Energy operates," said Matthew Skidmore, CEO of CS Energy. "We aren't afraid to innovate, collaborate, and continually reassess in order to provide the best possible solution for our client. I am proud of our team and the recognition that this meaningful project has already earned."Established in 1999 and often described as "the Oscars" of the energy industry, the S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards highlight achievement in in 21 categories spanning the entire energy complex. Winners will be selected from each corresponding group of finalists by the Global Energy Awards' independent panel of judges and announced at the live-streamed Global Energy Awards Virtual Gala on December 10th. Energy Company of the Year will be chosen from the entire list of finalists, regardless of original category."The Global Energy Awards, nominations and finalists continue to reflect the evolution of the industry, highlighting technology innovations, as well as accelerated focus on energy transition to a lower-carbon environment," said Martin Fraenkel, president, S&P Global Platts. "Innovation, resolve and transformation were characteristic throughout this year's applications and each of the finalists and nominees are to be congratulated for their accomplishments."Emmy and Tony award-winning actor and comedian Jason Alexander (Seinfeld's "George Costanza") will emcee and entertain at this year's Global Energy Awards program. Visit https://youtu.be/NwN8FxgAYnk to watch Alexander's engaging and irreverent Global Energy Awards preview.For a full list of awards categories and list of finalists for the 2020 S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards, visit: https://www.spglobal.com/platts/global-energy-awards/finalists.About S&P Global PlattsS&P Global Platts is the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets. Customers in over 150 countries look to Platts' expertise in news, pricing and analytics to deliver greater transparency and efficiency to markets. S&P Global Platts coverage includes oil and gas, power, petrochemicals, metals, agriculture and shipping. S&P Global Platts is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for companies, governments and individuals to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit http://spglobal.com/platts.About CS EnergyCS Energy is an industry-leading engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) energy firm that designs and builds optimized projects in solar, energy storage, and emerging energy industries. CS Energy's attention to detail, flawless execution and highly talented workforce has enabled the company to successfully design and install over 1 GW of solar projects across the United States. CS Energy leverages strong relationships with solar developers, IPPs, utilities, off-takers, suppliers, and landowners to help our customers streamline the project development process, lower project costs, and create value for all stakeholders. Majority-owned by Ares Infrastructure and Power, CS Energy has an experienced and committed management team and the financial resources required to continue expanding its solar and energy storage business as a trusted and long-term partner. https://csenergy.com