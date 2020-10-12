AFC Cable Systems® New Cable Offering Improves Cable Pulling Experience

New Bedford, MA (October 8, 2020) - AFC Cable Systems®, part of Atkore, announces a revolutionary new innovation in cable installation. Historically, pulling cable has been slow, noisy, back-breaking work, but MC Glide™ is a new cable that glides through metal studs and ceilings offering a smoother, faster, quieter experience.



More Headlines Articles

AFC Cable Systems reexamined legacy MC cables to develop MC Glide's™ armor (U.S. Patent Pending). Designed to reduce friction and move easily without sacrificing flexibility and strength, MC Glide's smooth profile provides less resistance, allowing installers to work faster and more efficiently with less chance of damaging studs, saving time and labor costs compared to legacy MC Cable.MC Glide™ is also compatible with the installers' current tools and fittings.To request a sample or to learn more about MC Glide™, visit AFCWeb.com/MCGlide.About AtkoreAtkore is a leading manufacturer and distributor of electrical, mechanical, and safety infrastructure solutions to power and protect the world. With 4,000 employees and 66 manufacturing and distribution facilities worldwide, Atkore's product line includes steel, PVC, and aluminum conduit; armored cable and flexible conduits; metal framing; wire baskets; and cable trays and other complementary products including fittings and mechanical pipe. For more information, visit Atkore.com.About AFC Cable SystemsAFC Cable Systems, Inc., part of Atkore, supplies a broad range of innovative, cost-saving products to the electrical industry. These products include armored and metal-clad cables; flexible metal conduits, non-metallic conduits, and liquid-tight conduits; modular wiring systems; and electrical fittings. AFC Cable Systems provides products used in new construction and the restoration and modernization of commercial office buildings, institutional facilities, healthcare facilities, and more. For more information, visit AFCWeb.com.