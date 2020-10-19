FireRaptor achieves first ever AFCI certification with Fronius PRIMO inverter range

The IMO FireRaptor is the first ever NEC2017 and NEC2020 compliant module level rapid shutdown product tested and certified for AFCI interference under UL's PVRSS certification with the Fronius PRIMO inverter range.

IMO is extremely pleased to announce that the FireRaptor is the first NEC 2017 & 2020 Module Level Rapid Shutdown product to be tested for UL's new AFCI compatibility requirements under PVRSS listings. AFCI interference has long been a concern within the Solar Industry as the use of MLPE devices, Power Line Communications, or other similar technology has become more prevalent. With those concerns in mind, UL began developing AFCI testing requirements for Rapid Shutdown PVRSS certified components and IMO has been the first company to submit and achieve certification in accordance with these new requirements as part of its PVRSS certification with the Fronius PRIMO inverter range.



"This new development allows us to ensure confidence to prospective consumers when selecting the IMO FireRaptor for a potential installation", commented Joe Covington, IMO's General Manager of its North American operations. "No matter which inverter or charge controller is chosen, the FireRaptor truly is an agnostic device."