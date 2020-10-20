NEW HIGH-EFFICIENCY SOLAR AC MODULE FEATURES LG-DEVELOPED INTEGRATED MICROINVERTER

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., Oct. 20, 2020 — LG Electronics USA is introducing the LG NeON® 2 ACe, the latest AC solar module featuring LG's own integrated microinverter designed for easy installation, monitoring and use. The new addition to LG's best-selling NeON 2 lineup, available now, builds on LG's extensive array of solar products, providing homeowners and installers with a wide selection of options tailored for each individual home or building.



The LG NeON 2 ACe is an ideal solution for those seeking high-efficiency and performance along with a faster installation process. This new 60-cell panel features a power class of up to 365W, along with its integrated 320W microinverter. The new NeON 2 ACe panel is the second module within LG Solar's advanced portfolio that features an integrated microinverter (following the LG NeON R ACe launched at last year's Solar Power International). LG's one-stop-shop solution benefits installers and homeowners alike.The design of LG's new smart AC system allows for the factory-installed microinverter to be recessed into the frame of the panel and serve as one unit in conjunction with the junction box. The panel offers a straightforward installation, simplified accessories and no exposed DC connections. From an installation perspective, this design not only reduces Balance of System requirements compared to a typical inverter that might clutter a garage or outside walls, but it also reduces the opportunity for field installation errors.The LG NeON 2 ACe additionally provides increased flexibility for array designs and is an excellent solution for homeowners and installers, saving them time and money throughout the installation process.The LG NeON 2 ACe has been designed with aesthetics in mind using thin, circular-shaped wires that give it a minimalistic appearance, thanks to its award-winning Cello technology. The implementation of this technology also improves the opportunity for light absorption resulting in an increase of power output. The new panels provide a sleek appearance on the end user's home or building.LG's NeON 2 ACe panels are the only solar products manufactured and backed by a single company offering a 25-year limited warranty, which covers workmanship, performance, and a labor cost reimbursement (up to $450). End users can feel confident using a trusted brand for their project. Because the microinverter is built onto the solar panel, warranty claims are handled by changing the entire module instead of replacing sub-components or attempting field fixes. This eliminates time spent diagnosing panel or inverter issues.The LG NeON 2 ACe also includes a lifetime access to LG's EnerVu monitoring platform so both customers and installers can track the long-term reliable performance and the real-time analytics of their solar system. It can also alert LG customer service to help address a technical issue remotely if one were to arise."With more and more people continuing to work from home, homeowners increasingly are turning to solar as a smart investment that puts their home to work for them, offsetting high utility bills," said Brian Lynch, head of solar business development, LG Business Solutions USA."Our research shows that, when making such a seminal investment, the most important factors to homeowners are brand reputation, warranty and product variety for different scenarios," he added. "LG provides our customers the peace of mind that they're investing in a product backed by years of experience, manufactured under stringent research and development, and with an industry-leading warranty."For more information on LG's NeON 2 ACe and its portfolio of solar solutions, please visit LG.com/solar.NEW NeON 2 ACe SPECIFICATIONS:• Monocrystalline N-type cell• Power class up to 365 watts• 66.93 x 40.00 x 1.57 in (1,700 x 1,016 x 40mm)• 43 lbs. (19.5kg)• Tempered Glass with High Transmission Anti-Reflective Coating• NEMA 250 Type 6 Microinverter Enclosure• Built-in LG Microinverter High-level Output (DC 365W, AC 320W)• 21.1% Module Efficiency, Microinverter Efficiency 97% (based on CEC standards)• -0.34%/℃ Temp. Coefficient• 25-year Limited Product Warranty• 90.1% Performance Warranty (25 years)# # #About LG Business Solutions USALG Electronics is a leading provider of high-efficiency solar modules to the U.S. commercial and residential markets. LG's U.S. solar business is part of the LG Electronics USA Business Solutions division based in Lincolnshire, Ill. LG's U.S. solar module production is located in Huntsville, Ala. LG Electronics USA Inc., headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a $53 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. www.LG.com/solar.