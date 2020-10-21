LG UNVEILS UPGRADED 72- AND 60-CELL SOLAR MODULES

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., Oct. 21, 2020 — LG Business Solutions USA has introduced new 60- and 72-cell LG NeON 2 "L5" series solar modules designed to provide greater lifetime performance, through higher efficiency and improved technical characteristics for residential, industrial, and utility-scale applications compared to the previous model.



Available to order now in the U.S. market, the L5 LG NeON 2 Black follows the summer launch of the N5 LG NeON 2 solar panel, which reduces the white space between cells while keeping the traditional industry format of 60 cells using larger wafers. The L5 Black 60-cell model incorporates an improved power class of up to 350W for sleek all-black backsheet modules with a 20.0 percent efficiency.* It features an excellent temperature coefficient of -0.35%/C ** and a tempered glass with high transmission anti-reflective coating. Much like the N5 Black model, the L5 Black is being introduced in a uniform frame size that is consistent across both NeON 2 and NeON R product classes for greater operational efficiency."The upgraded L5 modules complete the trifecta that is the next generation of LG's NeON 2 solar panels, including the N5 and ACe models introduced earlier this year," said David Chang, senior director of LG Solar USA. "Given the significant and growing demand for residential solar as more people are staying at home and investing in their households, we are committed to continuous innovation to bring the best, optimized products to the market. Though we can't physically be at SPI this year, we are keeping our foot on the accelerator with continued investments and advanced new products like these."In addition to the new 60-cell L5 panel, LG is introducing an updated LG NeON 2 (L5) 72-cell model, for commercial installations, a new module that is now available up to 425W. NeON 2 panels offer higher efficiency by design with double-sided cell structure power generation that absorbs sunlight both from the front and from the rear of the module. 72-cell modules can be made with either a white backsheet for optimized front-side performance, or a transparent backsheet for overall greater system yield. Its flexible design also makes it easier to manage space when installing a large-scale system without sacrificing energy output.As with all LG NeON panels, these new modules are covered by LG's "Triple 25-year Warranty" that includes low degradation performance that guarantees over 90 percent nameplate capacity after 25 years, product and limited labor reimbursement - all backed by a single company, which simplifies and streamlines long-term ownership and operation of solar arrays with LG L5 series modules.To learn more about LG's solar products, please visit LG.com/solar.*Compared to 335W output and 19.6 percent efficiency for NeON 2 (V5) Black models.**Compared to -0.36%/C for NeON 2 (V5) Black models