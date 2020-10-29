bp Wind Energy Selects Power Factors as Its Technical Asset Management Platform

LARKSPUR, CA, October 29, 2020—Power Factors LLC, a leading independent software and services provider for renewable energy, is pleased to announce that bp Wind Energy has selected Power Factors to provide the technical asset management platform for its renewable assets. bp Wind Energy is deploying the Power Factors Drive Plus solution to its operated portfolio of wind assets, totaling more than 1600 MW across nine sites in North America.



More Headlines Articles

As the most comprehensive software solution for clean energy asset management and O&M, the Power Factors Drive Plus platform closes the loop between asset performance data and issue resolution by seamlessly linking operational events to work orders, inventory and contracts for smarter dispatch, repair and reporting.Gary Meyers, CEO of Power Factors, said: "As the leader in renewable energy asset management software, we could not be happier to be partnering with bp, one of the world's largest companies, which is investing in a renewable future. We're looking forward to the rapid deployment of our platform and near-term achievement of bp's digital transformation objectives.""Increasing investment in renewables is a key part of our ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and digitalization will play a significant role in creating value as we implement our new strategy," said Al Vickers, CEO bp Wind Energy. "We are pleased to partner with Power Factors as we seek to gain efficiencies and performance insights from implementation of the PF Drive Plus platform."About Power FactorsOur mission is to deliver software and services to make renewable energy the world's leading power generation source. Power Factors consolidates multiple operational data sources, asset hierarchies and metadata frameworks to create a single cloud-based remote asset management platform that works with today's large-scale portfolios. With embedded connections to maintenance workflows, Power Factors streamlines process, reduces costs and increases ROI of assets. Implementation and Customer Success Services ensure customers realize value from the platform quickly and for the life of the asset. Learn more at pfdrive.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.About bp Wind Energybp Wind Energy operates nine wind assets in Colorado, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Pennsylvania and South Dakota, and holds an interest in a separate wind facility in Hawaii. Together, they generate enough electricity to power 450,000 homes annually.