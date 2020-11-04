The European Solar Prize Award 2020 - online

The awards ceremony is taking place online on Wednesday, 2 December. More information about how to participate online can be found on our Website!

ccess of the energy transition depends crucially on innovation and commitment from all parts of society. Facing many challenges this year, EUROSOLAR is proud to honor some of the true changemakers of 2020 with the European Solar Prize. The Solar Prize is awarded to cities, communities, architects, municipal and private-sector companies, associations, organisations and cooperatives, journalists and citizens.In these difficult times we are happy to celebrate the achievements of our winners together online, even if physically from a distance.