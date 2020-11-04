The European Solar Prize Award 2020 - online
The awards ceremony is taking place online on Wednesday, 2 December. More information about how to participate online can be found on our Website!
The success of the energy transition depends crucially on innovation and commitment from all parts of society. Facing many challenges this year, EUROSOLAR is proud to honor some of the true changemakers of 2020 with the European Solar Prize. The Solar Prize is awarded to cities, communities, architects, municipal and private-sector companies, associations, organisations and cooperatives, journalists and citizens.In these difficult times we are happy to celebrate the achievements of our winners together online, even if physically from a distance.
Featured Product
Soltec Solar Trackers - SF7 Bifacial
Soltec manufactures and supplies solar trackers designed and proven for extreme climate conditions, which is an ideal solution for any region's environment. Soltec's trackers are self-powered, requiring no additional PV module or grid-powered connection. Bifacial modules collect energy on both the front and rear sides, capturing reflected irradiance from the ground surface under and around the tracker and from other modules. Depending on site conditions, bifacial yield-gain can reach +30 percent.