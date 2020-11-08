Solar Industry Congratulates President-Elect Biden and Members of Congress on Elections

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Following is a statement from Abigail Ross Hopper, president and CEO of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) on President-Elect Joe Biden's victory:



"I want to personally congratulate Joe Biden for his apparent victory in the 2020 presidential election. President-elect Biden's plan to combat climate change enables our industry to create hundreds of thousands of well-paying jobs across the country. We look forward to working with his administration and Congress on policies that reduce carbon emissions including tax policies that pave the way for greater adoption of solar energy and energy storage."We appreciate that the President-elect's plan to advance clean energy incorporates environmental justice. And we share his belief that the United States must be ambitious on an unprecedented scale to meet the climate challenge."I also want to congratulate Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on the historic nature of her election and all who won election to Congress. Solar consistently has a 90% approval rating and the majority of Americans on a bipartisan basis support taking action on climate change. Solar power creates jobs in red districts and blue districts alike and improves the environment. This year we met frequently with lawmakers on trade, tax and energy policies and I believe we have a highly constructive relationship with congressional leaders across party lines."In the coming weeks, we will outline our 100-day plan with the new administration and with members of Congress. The plan includes executive branch policies and legislative proposals to lay the foundation for a strong clean energy economy. The 100-day plan is organized around three strategic principles: clean energy and climate policy; infrastructure and workforce development; and ensuring markets are competitive and open to clean energy."We will seek progress with the new administration and all members of Congress on solar policies that achieve our environmental and economic objectives and that lift every community in ways that create a better future for all Americans."###