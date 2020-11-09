Seizing Myanmar's Solar Opportunities - Myanmar Solar E-Expo 2021 is scheduled on 11-29 January, 2021

Why Myanmar? Myanmar Market Updates:



Government Plan: Solar energy will play an important role to help the government achieve a 100% Electrification Plan by 2030. Besides, Myanmar, with the Best Solar Resources and Lowest cost per unit of average solar photovoltaic in Southeast Asia, has tremendous strengths and potential.Furthermore, 1060MW Solar Tender promotes market development with receiving 155 bids from the market players. Chinese companies dominate the bidding, with 24/29 projects awarded, which will further attract more Chinese manufacturers, suppliers, and EPCs to the market.Solar mini-grids and Rooftop Solar C&I projects in Myanmar are expected to take off. Currently, the Department of Rural Development under the agriculture ministry has been tasked with such solar-mini grids to increase the off-grid solar electrification rate.It's worth noting that the largest solar rooftop in Myanmar was announced in October. Mandalay Yoma has signed an agreement with Coca-Cola Myanmar's Hmawbi factory. The system, once completed, will be the largest solar rooftop in Myanmar and aligns with the sustainability goals of Coca-Cola Myanmar and Mandalay Myanmar.11-29 January, 2021: Myanmar Solar E-Expo 2021Myanmar Solar E-Expo 2020 co-located with APAC Solar Energy Digital Event 2021 Myanmar Chapter, which will be held online during 11-29 January, 2021, is the only online virtual exhibition platform optimized for connecting and online sourcing in Myanmar solar sector.Combining with Virtual Exhibition, Online Digital Event, Onsite Technical Seminar "Live Day", Myanmar Solar E-Expo 2021 is dedicated to break the shackles of your imagination and reality, and create limitless business opportunities for solar industry players who are facing travel restrictions to attend or participate in online exhibition for more market know-how exchanges and communication.21-22 January, 2021: "Live Day" for Online Communication & Online Technical SeminarDuring 21-22 January, 2021, we are going to launch the "Live Day" of E-Expo, which allows the visitors to connect and communicate with exhibitors one to one through chatbox, audio, or video calls. Meanwhile, the presenting sponsors of Myanmar Solar E-Expo will give the live presentations or play presentation videos under the "Online Technical Seminar" tab during "Live Day".11-29 January, 2021: Project Match MakingAlong with the Myanmar Solar E-Expo 2021, Online Project Match-making Forum will last for one week, and serve as the ultimate deal-oriented platform for developers, investors, EPCs, financiers, and suppliers to source potential partners for their projects and business intents.The Online Project Match-making Procedure applied ensures maximized security for the project information shared by the developer. Meanwhile, the pre-event establishment of contact guarantees more effective onsite match-making to greatly increase the possibilities of concluding the deal.19-20 January, 2021: APAC Solar Energy Digital Event 2021 Myanmar ChapterMajor Myanmar solar market players and policymakers will be invited to this 2-day online conference session to share and give the in-depth interpretation of the hot topics in the Myanmar solar industry such as market status quo and forecast, analysis of policies, grid upgrade plan, 1060MW solar auction, rooftop solar and mini-grids solar system, project finance, etc.About Neoventure:Neoventure Corporation is a professional investment advisor and event organizer with its registered office in Shanghai and Hong Kong. The company provides market intelligence and sources asset-based investment opportunities in emerging markets. We support our clients for new market entry through our project advisory services and investment match-making event.Since 2008, the company's footprints have spread across most of the investment destinations in the Asia Pacific region, which includes Vietnam, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Nepal, China, South Korea, Australia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Iran and elsewhere.As a dedicated enabler of business, we are honored to be associated with some of the most prestigious names in today's commercial world. Understanding their ever-changing needs for business development, we are able to serve them with real business opportunities in the emerging markets, especially in the power infrastructure and renewable energy sector.Should you have any other enquiries about this event, please feel free to contact Ms. Elaine Zhu via marketing@neoventurecorp.com or visit our website: https://www.neoventurecorp.com/ for more details.We do look forward to your participation!