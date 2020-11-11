Invest In Network is hosting the series of live webinars - Energy Talks
The series of live webinars will bring together decision-makers representing Government authorities, energy utilities, IFIs/DFIs, private developers, consultants, and technology suppliers all over the world in a 2-hour timespan. Register Free: December 9- Battery Storage Opportunities for Emerging Markets December 10- Green Hydrogen: Georgia & Ukraine entering the market? December 11- Uzbekistan's RE project pipeline and opportunities
ENERGY TALKS | BATTERY STORAGE OPPORTUNITIES FOR EMERGING MARKETS
FREE REGISTATION: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/4716040619352/WN_coiQlBfnS2C2NOQBoh_lHQ
DATE & TIME:
December 9, 13:00 - 14:30 GMT
TOPICS AND QUESTIONS TO BE DISCUSSED:
The growing share of VRE sources, such as solar and wind, calls for a more flexible energy system to accommodate intermittent energy generation efficiently and reliably. Battery storage systems are emerging as one of the potential solutions to increase system flexibility.
Both large-scale and small-scale battery storage deployment has been increasing rapidly across America, Europe & Asia-Pacific.
What are the opportunities for Emerging Markets?
ENERGY TALKS | GREEN HYDROGEN: GEORGIA & UKRAINE ENTERING THE MARKET?
FREE REGISTATION: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/6916040619978/WN_Sj8r5k25QhaQe2AdUaoj8Q
DATE & TIME:
December 10,
9:30 - 11:00 GMT
TOPICS AND QUESTIONS TO BE DISCUSSED:
Green Hydrogen is having a moment around the world. Now new players are entering the market:
The Georgian government has recently asked the EBRD to explore the country's potential for generating green hydrogen which could then be blended and transported to end-users through existing gas pipelines.
Ukraine has the potential for substantial hydrogen production - it is estimated that approximately 505,133 million m3 of green hydrogen could be produced in Ukraine annually. Various hydrogen-related projects are starting to be unveiled in the country.
ENERGY TALKS | UZBEKISTAN'S RE PROJECT PIPELINE AND OPPORTUNITIES
FREE REGISTATION: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Bp0aN0XRRjyg6j5T5hNttw
DATE & TIME:
December 11, 09:30 - 11:00 GMT
TOPICS AND QUESTIONS TO BE DISCUSSED:
Uzbekistan aims to deploy significant additional power capacity by 2030, including 5 GW of PV, 3 GW of wind energy, 3.8 GW of hydropower, as well as 2.4 GW of nuclear.
Large solar PV plants with capacities of 100-500 MW will be built mainly in the central and southern regions, with 50-200 MW solar plants in other parts of the country. Solar PV plants above 300 MW will gradually be equipped with energy storage systems. Large wind farms, with capacities of 100-500 MW, will be built mostly in the northwest region of Uzbekistan.
• How achievable is the goal of reaching 5 GW solar and 3 GW wind power capacities by 2030?
• ADB 1 GW Solar Program
• What are the main challenges of renewable energy deployment in Uzbekistan?
• What reform proposals are there for the sector regulation?
You can learn more on the event's official website: https://www.investinnet.com/energy-talks/ or contact the organisers: info@investinnet.com
Organised by Invest In Network
