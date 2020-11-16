Just Two Weeks To Go Until the 2020 Energy from Waste Conference

Energy from Waste 2020 will bring together international waste management operators, developers, bankers, private equity financiers, technology providers and industrial end users to explore updates in EfW technology, financing and infrastructure, with the goal to ensure the solutions are available to fast track the growth of the industry worldwide.



More Headlines Articles

Taking place as a virtual event on the 1st - 2nd December, the conference will enable the Energy from Waste community to come together and continue to network, stay informed on the market, and work towards achieving essential net-zero targets.Interested parties are urged to book their ticket as soon as possible, as registrations will be closing soon: http://www.efw-event.com/altenergypr8This year's Energy from Waste conference has attracted an international audience to join in on this crucial discussion, making it the perfect opportunity to network virtually with key stakeholders within the Energy from Waste industry.Here is an insight into just a few of the organisations who will be attending:AFRY | Air Liquide | Andusia Recovered Fuels Ltd | BC Energy | BIFFA | Britania Crest Recycling | Carbon Clean | City of Westminster | CMS Cameron McKenna LLP | CNIM Group | Coffin Turbo Pump Ltd | Dalkia Wastenergy | Deha Tech | Department of Transport | EGE (Waste to Energy Agency) | Environmental Services Association | EQTEC | FCC Environment | Fortum Petroleum | Green Investment Group | Helector S.A | Hitachi Zosen Inova AG | Kalka | Marguerite Fund | Municipal Holding Company in Krakow | NLWA | Norsep AS | PGNiG Termika | RDF Industry Group | Resilient Circular | SLR Consulting Ltd | SOLVAir | Sparks AS | Suez Recycling and Recovery UK | TG Mess-, Steuer- und Regeltechnik GmbH | Tiru S.A | Turboden | Uniper | Valmet Ltd | Veolia | Viridor | Waste Management Agency, City of Oslo | WheelabratorThe event brochure, which details the full speaker line-up and presentation details, is available to download at: http://www.efw-event.com/altenergypr8--END—Energy from Waste 20201st - 2nd December 2020Virtual Conference: Online Access OnlySponsored by Hitachi Zosen Inova, Dalkia Wastenergy, Carbon Clean Solutions, Marubeni, Solvair, EQTEC, Turboden, GE and AFRYFor delegate, sponsorship and/or exhibition queries, contact Andrew Gibbons at agibbons@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6156.About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk