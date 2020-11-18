Invenergy Powers Daily Life with Largest Solar Project in the U.S.

Invenergy, a leading privately-held global developer and operator of sustainable energy solutions, today announced a 1,310-megawatt solar energy generation facility that will be the largest in the United States upon completion. Currently under construction in northeast Texas, the Samson Solar Energy Center will support the sustainability objectives of five major consumer brands and supply power to three Texas municipalities.



"Invenergy continues to lead the energy transition, and this record-setting project demonstrates our expertise at a new scale," said Ted Romaine, Senior Vice President of Origination at Invenergy. "The Samson Solar Energy Center is the latest example of what can be achieved when companies and utilities seek an innovative partner to meet their sustainability goals and invest in a clean energy future."As a leading partner to commercial and industrial renewable energy customers, Invenergy has contracted more than 3,500 megawatts of wind and solar capacity to help more than 20 different corporate users across six U.S. markets and in Mexico to reach their sustainability and clean energy goals.Samson Solar is one of many Invenergy developments that is powering daily American life, and will also provide more Texans with cleaner, cost-effective power through agreements with:AT&T: 500 MWHonda: 200 MWMcDonald's: 160 MWGoogle: 100 MWThe Home Depot: 50 MWCity of Bryan, TX: 150 MWCity of Denton, TX: 75 MWCity of Garland, TX: 25 MW"At AT&T, we believe renewable energy is good for the planet, for our business, and for the communities we serve," said Scott Mair, president of AT&T Technology & Operations. "With more than 1.5 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity, our portfolio delivers clean electricity to the grid, helps to create jobs and community benefits, and supports the transition to a low-carbon economy. We're excited to participate in Invenergy's Samson project through the largest corporate solar energy deal in the U.S."Located in Lamar, Red River and Franklin Counties, Samson Solar is a $1.6 billion capital investment and will support up to 600 jobs over the course of the 36-month construction period. In addition, the project will drive significant local economic development, bringing more than $250 million in landowner payments and supporting local communities through nearly $200 million in property tax payments over the life of the project.Samson Solar will be constructed in five phases over the next three years, with each phase commencing operation upon completion. The full project is slated to be operational in 2023. When complete, it will produce enough energy to power nearly 300,000 American homes.About InvenergyWe are innovators building a sustainable world. Invenergy and its affiliated companies develop, own, and operate large-scale sustainable energy generation and storage facilities in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Invenergy's home office is located in Chicago, and it has regional development offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Japan, Poland and Scotland. Invenergy has successfully developed more than 25,000 megawatts of projects that are in operation, construction or contracted, including wind, solar, transmission, and natural gas power generation facilities as well as advanced energy storage projects. For more information, please visit www.invenergy.com.For additional information on the Samson Solar Energy Center, please visit www.SamsonSolarEnergyCenter.com.