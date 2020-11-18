Scanifly, Leading Drone-Based 3D Modelling Platform for Solar Companies, Certified by California Energy Commission (CEC) as the Only Drone-Based Solution for Shading in the Golden State

BROOKLYN, NY, NOV. 18, 2020 - Scanifly, the leading drone-based 3D modelling platform for solar companies globally, was recently certified by the California Energy Commission as the only drone-based solution for shading in the Golden State. California requires that all homes built after January 2020 must incorporate solar. Scanifly's solution has proven to be essential to the CF2R Solar Access Verification process: the company's 3D modeling platform adeptly meets the requirement that a "solar assessment report must be created — one that includes real-time imagery."



Scanifly previously was validated in several other key solar states, including New York, Massachusetts and Texas by NYSERDA, MassCEC, and Austin Energy, respectively, as the only drone-based tool for deployment.Scanifly has also released the industry's first horizon shade-analysis tool with a panoramic simulation of the real-world surrounding environment. This feature allows contractors to achieve financing from a host of providers."Innovative drone-based tools substantially streamline the solar workflow," said CEO Jason Steinberg. "Drones help solar contactors collect on-site, real-time data without cumbersome tools like ladders and tape measures. Drones boost safety by avoiding roof climbs prior to construction and provide the right balance of speed and accuracy, while respecting social distancing." Scanifly's team knows these benefits firsthand, as they have decades of experience in solar, having performed almost every job in the industry.Scanifly's platform helps solar contractors determine dimensions, pitch and azimuth and automate the design process. Scanifly's shading analysis tools, specifically, are optimized to provide precision data for solar deployment - a feature required by state agencies and documented in this case study. The software has also been proven to be exceedingly accurate and provides a more comprehensive picture than satellite imagery-based tools. Scanifly's tools help quantify shading, determine solar access values and TOF and TSRF, which factor into shading losses and production analysis. The software has a qualitative shading simulation that is visually informative as well."Many solar contractors are expected to fulfill energy production guarantees — some as high as 90 percent. Achieving these ambitious targets requires impeccable accuracy," noted Steinberg. "Inaccurate output forecasts can be devastating for a company, since any shortfalls on production become drains on project profitability."About ScaniflyScanifly is the leading drone-based solar software automating site surveying and design.It believes that the solar value chain is too human dependent, thus causing unnecessary inefficiencies and soft cost inflation. Its platform enables solar companies to operate at a lower cost, faster, safer and more accurately. Scanifly.com.Contact: Doug Levy Doug@DougLevy.com +1 415 533-1041