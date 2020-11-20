Tigo Energy Welcomes Dru Sutton as North America Sales Vice-President

Tigo Energy, the worldwide leader in Flex-MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) today announced that industry veteran Dru Sutton has joined Tigo Energy Inc. as its new VP of Sales for North America.



More Headlines Articles

Sutton has significant experience in many facets of the solar industry including power electronics, battery storage, solar modules, and EPC (Engineering, Procurement, Construction). Tigo continues to invest to grow its business and Sutton is responsible for accelerating the company's expansion in North America."Dru is an outstanding addition to our team," said Zvi Alon, Chairman and CEO of Tigo. "His experience in the solar industry and as a commercial leader is already paying dividends for us."Prior to Tigo, Sutton held management positions in engineering, applications, marketing and sales at several international companies involved with solar installations, module manufacturing, distributed module electronics and inverter products including SolarEdge. Most recently, he was responsible for sales at Solaria, a Silicon Valley based high efficiency solar module company."Tigo is positioned extremely well in the solar industry. We are enhancing the safety and return on investment of solar installations for our customers, and I am excited to play a role in the company's growth." said Sutton.Sutton installed his first grid-tied solar electric system on his California home in 1998 and holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of California, Davis.About TigoTigo is the worldwide leader in Flex-MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) with innovative solutions that significantly enhance safety, increase energy production, and decrease operating costs of photovoltaic (PV) systems. Tigo's TS4 platform maximizes the benefit of PV systems and provides customers with the most scalable, versatile, and reliable MLPE solution available. Tigo was founded in Silicon Valley in 2007 to accelerate the adoption of solar energy worldwide. Tigo systems operate on 7 continents and produce gigawatt hours of reliable, clean, affordable and safe solar energy daily. Tigo's global team is dedicated to making the best MLPE on earth so more people can enjoy the benefits of solar. Visit us at www.tigoenergy.com.