Waste2ES appointed UK and Ireland distributor for Simpro // Smart Lifting

Hemel Hempstead, Herts, UK: Food waste management business with a difference, Waste2ES, is pleased to announce their appointment as the UK and Ireland distributor of leading bin-lifting equipment manufacturer, Simpro // Smart Lifting.



Based in New Zealand, Simpro has manufactured high-quality bin lifting equipment since their founding in 1986. Better known in the UK by their product names such asDumpmasterandMegaDumper, they are renowned as best in the market for fast, safe and reliable bin-lifting equipment.As Richard Harland, MD of Waste2ES commented, "The Simpro range is just a perfect fit alongside our waste food management systems. Their high-quality range looks like it has been designed as an integral part of our systems, and enables us to offer yet another benefit to our clients."The range of bin-lifting equipment is now included on the Waste2ES website with a useful calculator that assesses a user's volume of waste and bin usage, and recommends the most appropriate bin lifter for their requirements. All of the Waste2ES systems can be operated using a Simpro bin-lifter which means heavy and messy manual handling can be totally eliminated from the process.Simpro's Sales and Marketing Director, Braden Simmons, gave his endorsement of the partnership. "When we appoint a distributor, we are always looking for synergies, so were delighted when we met Waste2ES. Like Simpro, they are oriented towards the circular economy. Like us, they have a passion for smart engineering. And with a UK/NZ free trade agreement on the horizon, the timing couldn't have been better."Waste2ES is promoting a selection of Simpro products on its website and provides access to the entire range.