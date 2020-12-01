World Wind & Solar (WWS) Announces New National Warehouse and Supply Chain Capabilities

TEHACHAPI, CA DEC. 1, 2020 - As part of its long-term growth strategy, World Wind & Solar (WWS), a Pearce Services Company and a leader in repair and maintenance services for utility-scale renewable Wind, Solar, and Energy Storage System (ESS) assets, today announced the opening of a National Warehouse to enhance its ability to provide critical Spare Parts to customers that own and operate renewable energy assets. WWS has created a new Supply Chain Division focused on supplying critical spare parts for both Wind and Solar assets.



Regarding WWS supply chain strategy, VP of Supply Chain Steve Spethmann, said, "World Wind & Solar has a great reputation for quality, safety, and services. We are now investing in critical infrastructure to further provide value to our customers.With a centralized warehouse in easy reach of our clients' project sites, we can further support their operations with critical spare parts and consumables."WWS is now offering the following to our customers:- Full supply chain and inventory management capabilities from our 32,000 sq. ft. warehouse located just outside of Chicago, IL.- Spare Parts sourced from several hundred suppliers around the globe.- Scheduled maintenance kits prepackaged and prepped to be delivered just-in-time (JIT) to customer sites.- Inventory management and logistics capabilities for customer owned components.-Engineered Solutions (support for parts obsolescence, retrofits, component repair, and refurbishment)​.To deliver and build on this new capability, WWS has a dedicated team of supply chain professionals with decades of experience. WWS is investing in critical infrastructure to bring these supply chain services to our valued customers.In March of this year, WWS was acquired by Pearce Services which reinforced its mission as an independent service provider for critical infrastructure in the renewable energy industry. The leader of the renewables division for Pearce Services, Mark McLanahan commented, "The growth of our team at WWS and our industry has been extraordinary this year. Our integration with Pearce Services and the alignment in our mission to safely service our customers has made our platform stronger than ever and well-positioned to meet our customers' expanding needs with these new technical capabilities."Each year WWS has met the rapid growth of the industry by enhancing its service capabilities and growing its team. With over 500 technicians now working in the field, WWS works tirelessly to serve our OEM, owner, and operator customers with an elite workforce. These new wind technical services are a natural evolution in the company's ability to serve a diverse set of customers and extend the career path for its professionals.About World Wind and Solar (WWS)World Wind & Solar (WWS) is the nation's number one Independent Service Provider (ISP) and has been supporting renewable assets since 2007. WWS offers a comprehensive list of services across all phases of a project's lifecycle including construction, commissioning, operations, including re-power or decommissioning. Project owner's, OEM's, O&M providers, and EPC companies use WWS to operate, maintain, or repair their critical assets. When you need quality scheduled or un-scheduled maintenance, large corrective repairs or exchanges, blade repairs, inverter services, PV optimization, or some other specialty solution WWS should be your first call. For more information, please visit www.worldwindsolar.com.About Pearce ServicesPearce Services is a leading national provider of operations, maintenance, and engineering services for mission-critical infrastructure. Pearce offers innovative, tech-enabled services across its three brands: Pearce Services, MaxGen Energy Services, and World Wind & Solar. We safely serve our telecom, renewable energy, electric vehicle (EV), and energy storage system infrastructure customers around-the-clock. With nationwide coverage, we can deploy our highly trained technicians quickly and efficiently to provide you unmatched response times, quality, and consistent service for your distributed mission-critical assets. Our engineering and support teams use sophisticated software, analytics, and detailed safety plans to support our technical experts in the field. Our constant innovation and close collaboration with our customers are a hallmark of our service. To learn more about Pearce Services, visit www.pearce-services.com.