IMO FireRaptor Receives UL PVRSS Listing with FIMER Inverters

IMO FireRaptor Receives UL PVRSS Listing with FIMER InvertersIMO is very pleased to announce receiving their newest UL PVRSS (Photovoltaic Rapid Shutdown System) listing on the Fimer UNO range of solar inverters from 1.2kW to 6.0kW and also the Fimer PVS range of solar inverters from 50kW to 60kW under UL1741 guidelines.IMO worked closely with Fimer in achieving this listing as it required the development of an additional capacitance bleed circuit to dispel stored current upon Rapid Shutdown initiation. That product has also been certified as a PVRSE (Photovoltaic Rapid Shutdown Equipment) component by UL for use in the categories needed. These new listings supplement IMO's current UL listed FireRaptor offering for NEC 2017 & NEC 2020 compliance, thus further encompassing a complete agnostic solution for all inverters in the marketplace.Speaking from IMO Automation's HQ in Cumming GA, General Manager Joe Covington said "Supporting efforts and inverter manufacturers in the market is key to enabling the continued growth of the industry when faced with progressive NEC regulatory requirements. It is those partnerships and the comfort they have in approaching IMO for a safe and reliable Rapid Shutdown solution that sets us apart from the competition.".Additional to the PVRSS listing on the Fimer UNO and PVS families of solar inverter, IMO is extremely pleased to announce that the FireRaptor is the first NEC2017 & NEC2020 Module Level Rapid Shutdown product to be tested for UL's new AFCI compatibility requirements under PVRSS listings. AFCI interference has long been a concern within the Solar Industry as the use of MLPE devices, Power Line Communications, or other similar technology has become more prevalent. With those concerns in mind, UL began developing AFCI testing requirements for Rapid Shutdown PVRSS certified components and IMO has been the first company to submit and achieve certification in accordance with these new requirements as part of its PVRSS certification with the Fimer UNO & PVS inverter ranges.Joe Covington commented "This new development allows us to ensure confidence to prospective consumers when selecting the IMO FireRaptor for a potential installation. No matter which inverter or charge controller is chosen, the FireRaptor truly is an agnostic device."The FireRaptor is designed to be installed at solar panel level and provides safety shutdown of the DC supply to ZERO volts in case of emergency. Shutdown is initiated in 3 ways - Manual Operation by way of an emergency shutdown switch (which can be conveniently located at ground level for easy access), AC Supply Cut-Off, or a Temperature Rise Trigger.The FireRaptor operates in the same way as a disconnect switch, making the FireRaptor compatible with all string inverters, and does not affect their operation or performance in any way. Additionally, the FireRaptor has been designed for fail-safe operation ensuring that once operated, subsequent damage to the FireRaptor (e.g. by fire) will not compromise the solar panel isolation and shutdown status. Indeed, the FireRaptor has been tested to destruction by TUV in Germany, maintaining full zero volt isolation throughout the test procedure.