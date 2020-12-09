Panasonic Expands EverVoltâ„¢ Portfolio with New High Power, High Efficiency Solar Modules

Panasonic Corporation of North America today unveiled its new EverVolt™ Solar Modules series with the introduction of four new modules designed to accompany its EverVolt™ Battery Storage system. The EverVolt Solar Modules provide advanced efficiency and performance - even in high temperatures - as well as exceptional degredation rates, and are backed by Panasonic's TripleGuard and AllGuard 25-year warranties. The EverVolt series builds upon Panasonic's legacy in bringing high quality solar energy solutions to market.



Panasonic is launching the EverVolt Solar Modules with two product series, which will be available in February 2021:EverVolt Solar Module Series 370W / 360W modules feature efficiencies of 21.2% and 20.6% respectively, a temperature coefficient of -0.26%, and provides maximum power output for residential solar systems.EverVolt Solar Module Black Series 360W / 350W modules feature efficiencies of 20.6% and 20%, respectively, and have a temperature coefficient of -0.26% packaged in a sleek all-black aesthetic.The EverVolt Solar Module series deliver a number of best-in-class benefits:High Efficiency in High Temperatures - With one of the industry's lowest temperature coefficients at 0.26%/Â°C, even on the hottest days EverVolt modules outperform standard panels with higher temperature coefficients.Improved Performance When Shaded - Continuous power production in shaded areas provides greater energy yields and output. More sunlight absorption means more clean power to the home.Higher Module Efficiency - Superior module efficiency ranging from 20% to 21.2% allows maximum power production with less roof space. With one of the industry's lowest annual degradation rates, power output of at least 92% is guaranteed after 25 years.Heterojunction Cell Technology -Half-cut cells with heterojunction technology produce higher power output compared to conventional solar cells.Durability & Quality Assurance - N-type cells result in minimal Low Induced Degradation (LID) and Potential Induced Degradation (PID), which supports reliability and longevity. As a solar pioneer for over 40 years, Panasonic EverVolt solar panels are backed by innovation, experience and a brand you can trust.Best-in-class Warranties - A long-term warranty is only as reliable as the company behind it. When installed by a Panasonic Authorized, Premium or Elite installer and registered through the Panasonic website, homeowners will have peace of mind with the following EverVolt* warranty options:The Panasonic TripleGuard Warranty covers EverVolt panels for performance, product, parts and labor for 25 years.The Panasonic AllGuard Warranty covers labor to replace and repair all major components in your EverVolt system. Applicable to Panasonic AC modules, this also includes solar modules combined with microinverters sold by Panasonic, and racking for 25 years, and monitoring hardware for five years.Modules installed by merchants outside of the Panasonic Installer Program receive a 25-year warranty on performance and product only. Whether in year three or year 25, the Panasonic warranty will be there when homeowners need it."The EverVolt Solar Modules series are the latest example of Panasonic's 40 years of commitment and investment in the solar energy industry. We continue to innovate and deliver products that cater to homeowners' and installers' needs," said Mukesh Sethi, Director, Solar and Energy Storage, Panasonic Life Solutions Company of America, a division of Panasonic Corporation of North America. "We know homeowners will appreciate having another option to help them achieve grid independence, with greater power and efficiency in a product that delivers a very reliable return on their investment."Homeowners will be able to order the new EverVolt Series Solar Modules from Panasonic Solar Residential Installers starting February 2021. For a list of Installers, visit https://na.panasonic.com/us/solar/homeowner.*The EverVolt Battery Storage system is covered by a complete 10-year warranty against defects and workmanship.About Panasonic Corporation of North AmericaNewark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world by enabling its business-to-business customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2020, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at www.na.panasonic.com/us.