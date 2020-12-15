RatedPower launches an innovative financial and comparison tool along with a new interface of pvDesign

After months of engineering and software developing, RatedPower has launched its new interface equipped with a state of the art financial automation that won't leave the industry indifferent.



More Headlines Articles

The digital revolution, unleashed as a response by the companies to overcome the current socioeconomic and health situation, has had an important influence in many industries and sectors, which have been forced to transform their work structure and their operating and business models to adapt to the Covid-19 crisis.In the energy industry, digitization is transforming the entire value chain by reducing costs and making clean energy more competitive. For instance, the proliferation of solar energy has derived from continuous innovation and efficiency gains from the fusion of engineering and technology.According to a Meticulous Research forecast published in june, the digital transformation market will be worth $3,294 billion by 2025 following a compound annual growth rate of 22.7% from 2019.Ahead of the game, RatedPower is a collaborative and cloud based software committed to enabling and empowering its users with the processes and tools to help them optimize their work. With this in mind, the new 2.0 interface is faster, more intuitive and, even easier to use.The new Financial Tool allows the user to create price templates which will be saved privately and used by the algorithm to automatically calculate the CAPEX and LCOE of all the projects simulated in pvDesign.Additionally, another key new feature, the Comparison Tool, allows pvDesign's clients to easily compare designs side by side with the desired parameters and sort them according to their preferences.Why are these tools important for solar designers?Planning and estimating costs properly is imperative in any engineering project. What's more, modifications on a project may be cheap when requested early in the design process and very expensive when requested in the final stages of approval and construction.Additionally, flexibility and rapidness are key to reducing plant design and construction costs and thus being able to use a software that automates and optimizes the design of solar plants from the initial feasibility analysis to a complete evaluation might be just the key to a successful project.All in all, RatedPower has become one step closer to become the One Tool to automate and optimize the design of solar plants from the initial feasibility analysis to a complete evaluation including topography, civil and electrical layout, meteorological analysis, energy yield, financial assessment and documentation generation.The financial and comparison tools have been frequently demanded by solar experts in order to be able to quickly estimate the specific price or cost per Watt peak and the cost per MW/h of a given design and today, RatedPower has officially solved that need.