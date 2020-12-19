The Metals Factory is an ISO certified and PED approved professional and international manufacturer, supplier and exporter of stainless steel, aluminium, nickel alloys, carbon steel and alloy steel products. With a collective experience of over 30 years, we have emerged as one of the largest just in time exporter of steel and aluminum products. Our range of products includes steel plates, rods, bars, angle, channels, steel pipe and tube, forged flange and fittings, elbow, tee, reducer, stub end, gaskets, fasteners, valves etc. We are devoted to provide the best solutions for steel materials and industrial equipment for our respected customers. We have manufacturing set up, sales and export offices in both India and China to meet the immediate and long term steel and aluminium product requirements across the globe.



More Headlines Articles

Our stainless steel pipe and carbon steel pipe products are designed and manufactured in compliance with international standards and are appreciated for their sturdiness, precise dimensions, durability, finish and corrosion resistance. They are available in distinguished sizes, dimensions and thicknesses to cover the requirements of various industries like power plants, automobile, heavy engineering, offshore and chemical.In addition to being a manufacturer of seamless pipes and welded steel pipes, we are also one of the biggest stainless steel plate and aluminum plate processing center in India. We are a leading stockholder, processor and supplier of high quality stainless steel plates, stainless steel sheets, stainless steel coils, stainless steel strips, alloy steel plates, special alloy plates, mild steel plates, mild steel coils, hot rolled coils, hot rolled plates, cold rolled coils.We supply not only commonly used carbon steel and stainless steel materials (SS304/L, SS316/L, SS321), but also duplex and super duplex steel 1.4547, 1.4462, 1.4410 (S31254, S31803, S32750, S32760), and special austenite stainless steel such as 310S, 347H, 317L, 904L.Some of our important & key products include the following:1) Aluminium sheets, plates and coils in size range of 0.2mm to 350mm in Alloys 1050, 1060, 1070, 1080, 1100, 1200, 3003, 3105 and 8011. We are also one of the leading suppliers of 5052, 5083, 5086, 6061, 6082 and 7075 plate, and sheet products. Other products available in Aluminium alloys include bar and rods, seamless tubes, buttweld fittings, flanges and aluminium blocks for CNC machining.2) Stainless steel sheets, plates and coils in size range of 0.2mm to 80mm in SS 304/L, SS316/L, SS321, duplex and super duplex steel, 310S, 347H, 317L, 904L. We offer stainless steel products in various forms including stainless steel pipes, stainless steel rods, stainless steel forgings, stainless steel large diameter pipes, stainless steel pipe fittings and flanges.3) Carbon steel plates are available for sale in size range of 6mm to 200mm in custom widths and lengths, especially boiler quality plates, pressure vessel steel plates, abrasion resistant steel plates, and high tensile plates.4) Stainless steel flexible hose pipes and bellows in sizes from 1/4" to 12" in custom lengths with various types of end connections such as flanges, female or male nuts, nipples, adaptors, camlock couplings, quick release couplings etc.5) Carbon steel seamless pipes available in size range of 1/2''~24''NB, carbon steel ERW pipes available in sizes 1/2''~40''NB, while LSAW and Spiral welded steel pipes are available in size range of 18''~72''NB6) Stainless steel pipes are available in various grades such as SS 304/L, SS316/L, SS321, duplex and super duplex steel, 310S, 347H, 317L, 904L, Stainless steel seamless pipes are available in size range of 1/2''~24''NB, while stainless steel ERW and Fabricated pipes are available in sizes 1/2''~40''NB.7) Various piping system related pipes fittings, fasteners, gaskets and flanges are available in carbon steel, stainless steel, nickel alloys and alloy steel grades. We manufacture and supply buttweld pipe fittings, forged fittings and flanges in size ½" to 60".