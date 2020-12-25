40MW Solar Plant Raised & Mounted by SolarTerrace® by PVezRack

Clenergy ground solar mounting system PV-ezRack® SolarTerrace II-F™ (STII-F) has been selected for two large-scale interconnected solar plants - Kawauchi Onakago Solar Power Plant and Kawauchi Otsube Solar Power Plant, with a total capacity of 40MW.



More Headlines Articles

The two power plants are located in open sites that have been abandoned in the Kawauchi village, Fukushima Prefecture, covering a vast area of 52 hectares.The solar project is promoted by the Renewable Energy Promotion Council in the Fukushima Prefecture, aimed at driving regional development. Based on the "Fukushima Renewable Energy Promotion Vision", Fukushima aims to depend 100% on renewable energy by around 2040.Kawauchi village has a humid continental climate, characterized by cold winters with heavy snowfall. The PV-ezRack® SolarTerrace II F™ was specifically identified as the ideal solution for this large solar project based on local geographical and weather conditions.The racking system is a pre-assembled ground-mounted solution suitable for large-scale commercial and utility-scale PV installations. Designed with innovative and patented STII-F TR-Rails, it is suitable for flat lands, west-facing slopes, and areas with high wind and snow loads.Both solar plants are constructed by Toko Electrical Construction (Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo), responsible for the EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) service. The solar panels are manufactured by Toshiba, and the inverters are made by SMA Solar Technology of Germany.Mr. Kazuhide Utsugi, General Manager of Development Department, Renewable Energy Division, Field Representative, Toko Electrical Construction commented, "We were able to revitalize the village and promote local employment. We will continue to operate the power plant in harmony with the people of Kawauchi village, for the next 20 years. "Mr. Naoki Otsu, Deputy General Manager, Construction Department, Renewable Energy Division, Toko Electrical Construction commented, "I am grateful and thank you from the bottom of our hearts, for the support of many locals from Kawauchi village, whom I met through my involvement in this project."Sun Energy Kawauchi (Fukushima City), the special purpose company (SPC), is the main business operator for these projects, which is 67% owned by Toko Electric Construction and 33% by the local construction company Koei Densetsu (Fukushima City).Koji Kato, Representative Director, Koei Densetsu commented, "The Kawauchi Onakago and Kawauchi Otsube Solar Power Plants are a project to support the introduction of renewable energy in the Fukushima Prefecture. As a company that has focused on the potential of renewable energy, we are delighted to be able to contribute to the new step in Kawauchi village. "A total of 65,280 solar panels were installed for each solar plant, with an output of 19.9104MW each. And the output of the interconnected system reaches 16MW each, which is equivalent to supplying sufficient electricity to approximately 8,000 average households. And the unit price of electricity sold under the feed-in tariff (FIT) system will be 24 yen/kWh.The interconnected facilities of both power plants will be connected to the substations of the Tokyo Electric Power Grid and will transmit power to the Tokyo metropolitan area, utilizing the previously decommissioned transmission lines that have been suspended due to the nuclear accident.Both solar plants have safely started commercial operation since 1st July 2020, officially generating green power. The project was originally scheduled to begin commercial operation on March 31 this year, but due to delays in civil engineering work caused by last year's typhoon damage, it was postponed to July.Yoichiro Ando (Charles Ando), Vice President at Clenergy commented, "We are happy to work together with Toko Electric and other established stakeholders on this impressive solar project. Local villagers will enjoy more renewable electricity at a lower cost."Daniel Hong, CEO of Clenergy as well commented, "We are proud to be a part of this mega solar project, which will benefit future generations for years to come in the Kawauchi village, both economically and ecologically. This also aligns with our commitment to a sustainable future."