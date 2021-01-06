U.S. Battery Manufacturing Announces Management Changes In Its Sales And Marketing Departments

Corona, Calif.- U.S. Battery Manufacturing has appointed Michael McCarthy as the company's new Director of Administrative Sales. The position requires McCarthy to manage customer and contract pricing, RFQ negotiations, and House Account Sales. "I am thrilled to be a part of this company that continues to be very successful in niche markets that extend to the global markets," said McCarthy. "My responsibilities are very diverse, but I'm looking forward to helping U.S. Battery customers grow within their markets."



McCarthy has 25-years of experience in interfacing people with special needs with power and mobility devices. During this time, he became familiar with the role batteries play in diverse markets. He also has several years of sales experience working for MK Battery and most recently as VP Sales & Marketing for EnerG2, a developer of carbon additives used in battery production. "We are excited to have Mike on board and feel that he will be a great addition to the USB sales and marketing team," says Donald Wallace, U.S. Battery COO.U.S. Battery Manufacturing has also promoted Michael Wallace to Director of Marketing. Wallace joined the company in 2015, as the Creative Manager, and is responsible for U.S. Battery's advertising, social media platforms, marketing, trade show exhibitions, and more. Wallace taught advanced digital imaging, editing, and printing at the Cleveland Institute of Art before joining the U.S. Battery team.For more information on U.S. Battery's complete line of deep-cycle batteries for industries such as Golf Car, Access Lifts, Cleaning Machines, RVs, Marine, and Energy Storage, visit https://www.usbattery.com/.