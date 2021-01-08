Accelerating innovative e-storage solutions with the STEPS Business Support Programme

A new business support programme for energy storage companies within North-West Europe launches this month. The STorage of Energy and Power Systems (STEPS) Business Support Programme will support small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in bringing their energy storage solutions to the market. As part of the Interreg North-West Europe (NWE) programme, the STEPS project aims to strengthen the collaboration and competitiveness of businesses in the region and lead NWE to the forefront of energy storage innovation.



Applications for SMEs to receive knowledge and business support will open on 11th January 2021. Further details here: https://www.stepsnwe-application.com/The STEPS programme will support 40 businesses through a competitive voucher programme that offers €12,5k worth of assistance from leading universities to each business free of charge. Additionally, 20 of these companies will receive expert support worth €50k each to demonstrate their technology at regional end-users (testbeds) throughout North-West Europe.The programme combines business support and knowledge partners from Ireland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, and the United Kingdom to strengthen the competitiveness of innovative energy storage solution providers in North-West Europe (NWE).STEPS offers SMEs a user-centric, demand-driven approach to bring their products closer to the market through tailored testing. Specifically, knowledge and business partners will advise e-storage SMEs on entering new markets in North-West Europe, engage with potential end-users, and increase the awareness of solution providers. STEPS will also connect end-users with providers of new e-storage solutions via a business support programme to increase their technological readiness level (TRL) through real-life testing.The opportunity for SMEs to demonstrate their solutions at a real end-user allows businesses to showcase and develop their e-storage solution, empowering them to scale up and grow their innovation. Additional expert advice on legal, market, and business models will help SMEs reach new customers and successfully grow their business. Through the STEPS programme, energy storage innovators in North-West Europe will solve local challenges and boost their competitiveness in the global market.Supporting the organisation of the programme is Bax & Company, a leading European innovation consultancy.Kees Joosten, Managing Director of the Bax & Company Dutch office said: "Energy storage innovators in North-West Europe face significant challenges in getting their solutions to the market, particularly when looking for opportunities to test their technology with real end-users."As experienced facilitators, Bax & Company accelerates innovation in the region to get value from science and technology. We are excited to be part of the sustainable energy transition and we look forward to watching these businesses grow."